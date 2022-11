The Lions fans have spoken. With tremendous response since the on-sale date, the BC Lions announced today that the 400 level will be opened up for the Western Semi-Final on Sunday, November 6.

“The response has been outstanding and we can feel the excitement amongst fans of all ages for playoff football in Vancouver,” said Duane Vienneau, Lions chief operating officer.

“Our fans have been brilliant all season long and we look forward to the beginning of this new era of playoff memories at BC Place.”

Tickets for the Western Semi-Final start at just $30 while kids 17 and under can get in for only $10. Secure your tickets HERE.