Amar Doman Receives CKNW Kids’ Fund Community Award

BC Lions owner Amar Doman on Tuesday morning was announced as recipient of the CKNW Kids’ Fund Community Award. The award is given every year to an individual or company that has loyally supported the Kids’ Fund.

Through his companies, Mr. Doman has been supporting the Kids’ Fund since 2005 and also announced today an additional donation of $45,000 to the charity.

The 2022 Lions season marked Mr. Doman’s first annual BC Lions Family Event where over 150 of the Kids Funds’ family members attended the October 15 home victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

About The CKNW Kids’ Fund:

For over 77 years, the CKNW Kids’ Fund has been a pillar of support for children living with physical, mental and social challenges in BC. Through a dynamic network of community outreach, tireless fundraising and generous donors, we have created a lifeline for these brave kids and their families, who struggle with the often-enormous cost of equipment, therapies and programs so crucial to their development.