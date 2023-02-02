All-Star Defensive Back Garry Peters Signs Through 2024

The BC Lions are keeping another key piece to their secondary as American defensive back Garry Peters has signed a two-year contract extension. Peters was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

“First off, I thank God for this opportunity as well as the entire BC Lions community,” said Peters.

“This is a special group of players and coaches, which was evident with last season’s turnaround. We now focus on unfinished business.”

‘Petey’ returns to the squad after earning CFL and Western Division All-Star nods in a 2022 season where he led all Lions with five interceptions (also a career-high) to go along with 44 defensive tackles and three special teams stops. Those accolades also earned him the team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Player.

Since originally signing with the Lions as a free agent in 2018, Peters has suited up in all 68 regular season games while registering 235 total tackles (226 defence, nine special teams), 11 interceptions, one sack and a pair of forced fumbles.

Peters moved north to Edmonton in 2016 and would go on to record 67 total tacklers (59 defence, eight special teams) in 19 regular season games with the green and gold.

The native of Conyers, Georgia signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 following four seasons at Clemson where he recorded 106 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 45 games.

Peters was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2014 after finishing with 45 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 12 pass breakups and two sacks over 12 contests.