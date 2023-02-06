Peirson Talks Team Up To End Racism Ahead Of Island Visit

Written By Ryan Bailey– Veteran Lion offensive linemen Andrew Peirson and David Knevel are off to Vancouver Island to share more of the BC Lions’ anti-racism initiatives. The Team Up to End Racism (TUTER)program is a partnership between the BC Lions and the government of BC, presenting partners Beedie, RBC and supporting partner Snowcrest that shows youth across the province how they can combat hate.

“The presentation is saying: ‘this is what’s happened, but let’s turn the page and be a part of a better and more inclusive future for all people,'” Peirson explained.

As a youngster, Peirson recalled being in school and having CFL players speak to his team and their message left a strong impact on him. Now that the fifth-year Lion serves as a role model himself, he is motivated to share those moments with the next generation.

“I’m really passionate about it. If I can help at least one person in the crowd, then I’m doing more than just being a football player.”

But this community outreach doesn’t come without its challenges. Peirson understands that these are sensitive issues, but these discussions need to be had in order to inspire change.

“Hopefully you can change someone’s life. There is hope for a better tomorrow in regards to racism.”

Being a leader and introducing his teammates to this program is part of the reward for Peirson. For some, public speaking may not be very natural to them and it can be even more challenging to talk about their experiences with racism.

“It always gets me excited when someone makes that step saying,’ I want to try it.’”

As a white individual, he understands that he does not have the perspective to speak about the harm caused by racism. However, alongside his teammates, they can openly discuss their experiences and work towards a more inclusive future.

Peirson and Knevel will appear in Victoria at Spencer, Central and Dunsmuir Middle Schools while also making the trek to Port Alberni for stops at Alberni and Tsuna-as Elementary.

The TUTER program was launched by the Lions in December 2021 with franchise legends Bryan Burnham and Ryan Phillips also having served as key spokesmen.