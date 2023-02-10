Rugamba Talks Offseason Program And ‘GRIT’ Time

Written by Ryan Bailey- Young Manny Rugamba is gearing up for his second year with the BC Lions. The defensive back spent 10 weeks on the practice squad last year before earning a spot on the active roster ahead of a big August win in Calgary and becoming a key part of the Lions’ defensive core.

But a new season brings new challenges and a different mindset for the 24-year-old.

“You have to go day to day, one day at a time. Last season I really had to home in on that concept,” explained Rugamba on his continued mindset.

For Manny, being home for the holidays and spending time with family gave him an opportunity to step away from football and watch his loved ones grow.

“Nieces, nephews, birthday parties, baby showers, Thanksgiving, Christmas… my family is everything to me. I love being around them.”

But Manny has now made the decision to come back to Vancouver in early in 2023 and train with the Lions. Being with the team during the off-season helps him keep a consistent routine and provides the tools he needs to stay sharp.

“I’ve got everything that I need here,” he said.

In order to be best prepared for the season, Manny understands he needs to prepare his body and his mind. He makes sure to get his workouts in every morning but also dedicates time to improving himself at home.

“I call it, ‘GRIT Time.’”

During ‘GRIT Time’, he’ll spend a few hours working on a particular goal for that day. This could be reaching out and connecting with someone, working on something physical, watching film or building his brand.

While training camp is still a few months out, Manny knows what he needs in order to be at his best.

“The mental aspect, that’s the biggest thing.

Your body is only going to go as far as your mind tells it. By the time we get to the season, I want to be confident. Confidence comes from preparation.

It’s one thing to tell yourself, ‘I’m ready’ and another thing to know exactly, I’m ready.”

While leaving family behind is a challenge for Manny, he’s laid out a strong system in Vancouver that allows him to train with his team and improve his well-being. He hopes to continue his growth as a professional and cement his place in the league.