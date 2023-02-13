All-Star Dominique Rhymes Will Remain In The Den

The squad’s leading receiver isn’t going anywhere. Today the BC Lions announced American Dominique Rhymes has signed a one-year extension that keeps him in orange and black through 2024. Rhymes was eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

“Dominique is a core piece to this team and we are excited for the opportunity to keep him here in 2023 and beyond,” said co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

Rhymes enjoyed a career- year in 2022, hauling in 85 receptions for a team-leading 1,401 yards- second in the CFL to Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen- and 11 touchdown catches. Rhymes also recorded three multi-touchdown games including a hat-trick performance in a win over Edmonton on August 6 while also eclipsing the 100-yard mark in four different games.

Voted both a CFL and Western Division All-Star for the first time in his career, Rhymes added six receptions for 114 yards in two playoff games.

The Miami, Fla native originally signed with the Lions ahead of 2021 and put up some solid numbers despite being limited by an ankle injury in his first season with the squad, making 28 catches for 411 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Rhymes appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2017-19) and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in 2019 while making 65 receptions and scoring five majors.