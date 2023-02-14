Lions Add ’19 First Round Pick Justin McInnis

The BC Lions have added another piece to their receiver contingent with the signing of National Justin McInnis to a two-year contract.

McInnis (6’5, 210 lbs)- joins the Lions after suiting up in 34 total games over three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Drafted by the Riders in round one (sixth overall) in 2019, the native of Pierrefonds, Quebec enjoyed his best season 2022 with 33 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

After playing his freshman year at Dodge City Community College, McInnis moved on to Arkansas State where he hauled in 115 receptions for 1,577 yards and ten touchdowns in 25 games over three seasons.