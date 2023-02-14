Lions Sign American OL Chris Schleuger

The BC Lions announced today the addition of free agent American offensive lineman Chris Schleuger.

Schleuger (6’4, 305 lbs)- moves to the west coast after appearing in 22 games over the past three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, including a pair of starts at left tackle and another at right tackle in the 2022 campaign.

Prior to moving north, the native of Wesley, Iowa attended 2018 training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schleuger transferred from Northern Iowa to Alabama-Birmingham for his final two years of eligibility. As a senior in 2017, Schleuger made 12 starts at left guard and helped UAB average 183.2 rushing yards per game and tie a school mark with 27 rushing touchdowns while recording a team-high 30 knockdown blocks.