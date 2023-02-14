Lions Sign Free Agent QB Dominique Davis

The BC Lions this morning announced the signing of American free agent quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year contract.

“We feel fortunate to add someone of Dom’s caliber who has plenty of experience in our league. He will be a welcome addition to our quarterback room,” said co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

A veteran of 106 CFL games over, the native of Lakeland, Florida spent 2022 with the Montreal Alouettes where he was 19/25 for 253 yards and three touchdown passes, while also contributing on the crowd with 163 yards and 13 touchdowns on 63 total carries.

Davis’ most productive season came in 2019 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS where he shared the starting job with Jonathon Jennings and went 200/312 for 2,216 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and six majors on 31 carries.

Prior to his two-year stint in the nation’s capital, Davis was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2015-17. He went on to suit up in 47 regular season and two playoff contests while completing 33 of 54 passes for 377 yards and rushing 16 times for 66 yards.

Prior to moving north, Davis signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a non-drafted free agent in 2012, dressing behind Boston College teammate Matt Ryan and Luke McCown in his first pro season. After being waived in June 2014, Davis attended training camp with the Tennessee Titans and finished that season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

After redshirting in 2007, Davis suited up in six games at Boston College before transferring to Fort Scott Community College in 2009. He then moved on to East Carolina for his final two seasons of eligibility and set new passing records for the program, completing 727 of 1,456 attempts for 7,192 yards and 62 touchdowns. He also chipped in on the ground with 172 carries for 313 yards and 14 majors.