Lions Add Two-Time Grey Cup Champion Mike Jones

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions added another veteran and two-time Grey Cup champion to the fold with the signing of American defensive back Mike Jones.

Jones (5’10, 189 lbs)- spent the 2022 campaign in Montreal where he recorded 47 defensive tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in 18 regular season games.

His most productive season came in 2021 with the Blue Bombers with 46 defensive stops, two interceptions and a forced fumble while suiting up in all 14 regular season contests before earning a second consecutive championship ring.

The Baltimore, MD native debuted with Winnipeg in 2019 and suited up in seven regular season contests, recording ten defensive tackles and a forced fumble. Jones then helped seal the 107th Grey Cup victory over Hamilton in the fourth quarter.

Jones attended North Carolina Central from 2013-16 before transferring to Temple for his senior season. With the Owls, Jones started all 13 games at cornerback and registered 44 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.