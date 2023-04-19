Lions Add RB Raymond Calais, WR Cole Blackman To Camp Roster

The BC Lions added some more speed and athleticism to the camp roster today with the signings of American running back Raymond Calais and American wide receiver Cole Blackman.

Calais (5’9, 188 lbs, pronounced CUH-LAY)- was a seventh-round selection (245h overall) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and was quickly snapped up by the Los Angeles Rams following his training camp release. The Breaux Bridge, Louisiana native dressed in four games with the Rams as a rookie, recording 152 yards on seven kick returns. He then spent the entire 2021 campaign on the practice squad while earning a Super Bowl ring.

In 49 games over four seasons with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2016-19), Calais recorded 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries while also serving as a game-breaker on special teams with 99 kick returns for 2,493 yards and two majors. As a senior, Calais earned the following accolades: First-Team All-Sun Belt (return specialist), Third-Team All-Sun Belt (running back), Third-Team All-Sun Belt (all-purpose) and All-Louisiana Second Team (return specialist) selections.

Blackman (6’4, 205 lbs)- after suiting up in 14 games at Virginia from 2016-18 and spending the 2019 campaign at Illinois State, the native of Glen Allen, Virginia moved to William and Mary for his senior season.

After starting all three games in the Spring season and ranking third in the CAA with 64.7 receiving yards per game, Cole appeared in all ten games in the Fall campaign and recorded 26 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns, all of those totals team-highs.