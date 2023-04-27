Lions Sign Three More Americans To Camp Roster

The BC Lions today announced the signing of three more Americans to the training camp roster: defensive back DaQuaylyn Thomas, defensive back Jaiden Cole and punter Cesar Barajas.

Thomas (5’10, 205 lbs)- most recently attended training camp with the Edmonton Elks in 2022 where he made two defensive tackles one pre-season appearance. DaQuaylyn transferred from Tyler Community College to Southern Mississippi for his final two years of eligibility (2018-19). In 24 games with the Golden Eagles, he registered 92 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and one touchdown. As a senior, earned first-team All-Conference USA honours.

Cole (5’11, 197 lbs)- suited up in 53 games at Louisiana Tech from 2017-22, racking up 168 total tackles (96 solo, 72 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, seven pass knockdowns and three interceptions. He was named to Conference USA’s Commissioner’s Honour Roll in 2018.

Barajas (6’1, 225 lbs)- played his senior year at Louisiana Tech in 2021, appearing in 12 games and recording 2,242 yards on 54 punts (41.5-yard average) and dropping 25 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line with 19 fair catches. He also added 3,111 yards on 51 kickoffs (61-yard average). The Florida native played 18 games at Southern University from 2019-20, racking up 1,590 yards on 39 punts (40.8-yard average) and 679 yards on 16 kickoffs (42.4-yard average). Cesar also hit eight of 11 field goal attempts with his longest successful try coming from 49 yards.