Lions Select Seven Prospects In 2023 CFL Draft

For a second consecutive year, the BC Lions addressed the defensive line in round one. It was the start of a productive evening as the squad selected a total of seven prospects in Tuesday’s CFL Draft.

Said co-general manager and head coach Rick Campbell: “We have added several athletic football players to our prospect pool and also expect them to come in and compete right away.”

Round 1, 9th overall- DL Francis Bemiy, Southern Utah

Bemiy (6’4, 270 lbs, pronounced BEM-E)- suited up in 49 games at Southern Utah from 2018-22, recording 163 total tackles (87 solo, 76 assisted), 38.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. As a senior, he earned Bluebloods First Team All-Conference honours and was an All-Big Sky First Team Defensive selection in the Spring of 2021. Francis grew up in Montreal before moving to Riverside, California for his final two years of high school.

Round 2, 14th overall- DB Siriman Bagayogo, Guelph

Bagayogo (6’3, 195 lbs)- the native of Bois-des-Filion, Quebec played in 22 games at Guelph from 2019-22. A two-time OUA First-Team All-Star and two-time U Sports First-Team All-Canadian, Bagayogo racked up 40 solo tackles, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and four pass breakups with the Gryphons. Bagayogo also suited up in the 2022 East-West Bowl.

Round 4, 34th overall- LB Markcus Jean-Loescher, Saint Mary’s

Jean-Loescher (6’2, 225 lbs)- appeared in 18 games over three seasons (2019, 2021-22) at Saint Mary’s while recording 79 total tackles (57 solo, 22 assisted), six tackles for a loss, two sacks and three pass breakups. Jean Loescher is a native of Toronto.

Round 5, 43rd overall- DB Charlie Ringland, Saskatchewan

Ringland (6’1, 195 lbs)- the Winnipeg native enjoyed a solid four seasons with the Saskatchewan Huskies where he registered 86 solo tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 38 games. A 2022 Canada West All-Star, Ringland will miss time after suffering a torn ACL at this year’s CFL Combine.

Round 6, 52nd overall- DB Jassin States-McClean, St. Mary’s

States-McClean (6’2, 180 lbs)- appeared in 27 games over four seasons at Saint Mary’s (2018-19, 2021-22) and racked up 40 solo tackles plus and interception. States-McClean also suited up in the 2022 East-West Bowl.

Round 7, 61st overall- LB Jack Hinsperger, Waterloo

Hinsperger (6’0, 212 lbs)- attended Waterloo from 2018-22, appearing in 20 games while recording 82 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Hinsperger earned a 2022 OUA First-Team All-Star and was also named OUA Rookie of the Year after registering 55 total tackles across eight games.

Round 8, 70th overall- OL Troy Kowal, Minot St.

Kowal (6’6, 295 lbs)- the Alberta native played in 29 games at Minot State, suiting up primarily at tackle. Along with being a steady force on the offensive line, Kowal recorded three solo tackles in his time with the Beavers.