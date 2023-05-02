Lions Select WR Jevoni Robinson, DL Junior Aho In Global Draft

The BC Lions kicked off a busy and important Tuesday by selecting two prospects in the 2023 Global Draft: wide receiver Jevoni Robinson out of Jamaica (Round 1, 7th overall) and defensive lineman Junior Aho out of France (Round 2, 16th overall).

Robinson (6’8, 225 lbs)- the big target moved from Jamaica to North Carolina at a young age and would ultimately pursue a basketball career after playing football in high school. Following 17 games over two seasons at North Carolina State, Robinson moved to Barry University for 2014-15 campaign.

After one season of pro basketball in Italy, he turned his attention back to football and would ultimately earn a spot on the Houston Texans practice squad in 2017. After appearing in one pre-season game, Robinson had stints with the AAF San Antonio Commanders in 2019 and XFL St. Louis Battlehawks to start 2023.

Aho (6’4, 272 lbs)- the native of Nice, France played his freshman season at New Mexico Military Institute before moving on to Southern Methodist University from 2020-22.

With SMU, Aho registered 44 total tackles (25 solo, 19 assisted), six sacks and two forced fumbles across 34 games. As a senior, Aho was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.