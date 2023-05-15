Lions Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Molson Coors Beverage Company

The BC Lions are pleased to announce today a new partnership with the Molson Coors Beverage Company to become the club’s official beer partner on a multi-year agreement.

With the partnership, Molson Coors has also secured beer pouring rights at BC Place which includes a wide variety of its most popular and beloved products including Coors Light and Hop Valley IPA.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Molson Coors, a company that shares our passion for football and our commitment to the province of British Columbia,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“As we continue to build a winning team on and off the field, we know that partnering with a trusted and respected brand like Molson Coors will help us achieve our goals. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial relationship that will enhance the game day experience for our fans.”

Added Lions vice-president of business George Chayka: “We take pride in being the province’s football team. Our new partnership with Molson Coors gives us the opportunity to share the vision of having a solid presence across British Columbia with the added benefit of aligning ourselves with a Premium brand like Molson.”

“We’re proud to be working with BC Place, as well as creating an impactful partnership with the BC Lions,” says Brian Collins, director of partnerships & events for Molson Coors Beverage Company.

“This partnership provides a great opportunity to place the Molson Coors portfolio at the heart of the moments where British Columbians are celebrating together and cheering on the Lions.”

“At BC Place, we strive to offer an all-round, best-in-class experience, and of course, beverage options are a major part of that for many guests,” says Chris May, general manager of BC Place.

“We are excited to welcome Molson Coors and their products into our venue and look forward to working together to provide unforgettable moments through exceptional guest experience.”

Lions fans can get their first glimpse of the Molson Coors partnership when they return to BC Place on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 pm for a pre-season battle with the Calgary Stampeders.