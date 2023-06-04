11 Lions Sign Practice Roster Agreements, Club Releases 10

- Schedule
– The BC Lions today announced the following transactions.
Released from the roster:
American WR Bryson Daughtry
American DB Josh Flowers
American DL Miles Fox
American DB Najee Reams
American DL Alex Tchangham
American DB DQ Thomas
American DB Christian Uphoff
American OL Sidney Wells
National WR Keiran Poissant
National OL Noah Zerr
The following 2023 training camp attendees have signed practice roster agreements:
American WR Ayden Eberhardt
American DL Marcus Moore
American LB Brooks Parker
American RB Antonio Williams
American DB Xavior Williams
National LB Jack Hinsperger
National OL Tyler Packer
National FB Dylan St. Pierre
Global WR Jevoni Robinson
In addition, the club added two more to the practice roster:
American WR Josh Pearson
American QB Chase Brice
Pearson- returns to the Lions after having his 2022 campaign cut short due to a knee injury suffered in July. The big target hauled in a pair of receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in two regular season appearances. Pearson was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020-21, earning a Super Bowl ring in his first season. He made his regular season debut in week five of 2020 against the Chicago Bears.
Brice– began his college career as backup to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson while dressing in 25 games and completing 82 of 136 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding four majors on the ground. He was a member of the Tigers’ National Championship squad of 2018. After transferring to Duke for 2020, the Georgia native transferred to Appalachian State for his final two years of eligibility. He earned 2023 mini-camp invites from the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders.