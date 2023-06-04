11 Lions Sign Practice Roster Agreements, Club Releases 10

– The BC Lions today announced the following transactions.

Released from the roster:

American WR Bryson Daughtry

American DB Josh Flowers

American DL Miles Fox

American DB Najee Reams

American DL Alex Tchangham

American DB DQ Thomas

American DB Christian Uphoff

American OL Sidney Wells

National WR Keiran Poissant

National OL Noah Zerr

The following 2023 training camp attendees have signed practice roster agreements:

American WR Ayden Eberhardt

American DL Marcus Moore

American LB Brooks Parker

American RB Antonio Williams

American DB Xavior Williams

National LB Jack Hinsperger

National OL Tyler Packer

National FB Dylan St. Pierre

Global WR Jevoni Robinson

In addition, the club added two more to the practice roster:

American WR Josh Pearson

American QB Chase Brice

Pearson- returns to the Lions after having his 2022 campaign cut short due to a knee injury suffered in July. The big target hauled in a pair of receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in two regular season appearances. Pearson was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020-21, earning a Super Bowl ring in his first season. He made his regular season debut in week five of 2020 against the Chicago Bears.

Brice– began his college career as backup to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson while dressing in 25 games and completing 82 of 136 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding four majors on the ground. He was a member of the Tigers’ National Championship squad of 2018. After transferring to Duke for 2020, the Georgia native transferred to Appalachian State for his final two years of eligibility. He earned 2023 mini-camp invites from the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders.