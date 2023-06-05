Follow BC LIONS

Lions Acquire Draft Pick From Ticats For Jonathan Kongbo

The BC Lions today announced the team has acquired a conditional pick in the 2024 CFL Draft from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for National defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo.

 Kongbo was signed by the Lions partway through training camp before suiting up in the pre-season win over Calgary on June 1.