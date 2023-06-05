Lions And WestJet Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The BC Lions today announced a multi-year partnership with Westjet Airlines Ltd. to become the club’s official airline. Starting in the 2023 season, WestJet will serve as the club’s charter aircraft for all road travel.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with such an elite airline and brand,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“WestJet has a proven track record both in Canada and around the world. Their exceptional customer service will be a welcomed addition on club travel days.”

“WestJet is excited to be the official airline of the BC Lions with whom we share a mutual drive for excellence and passion for engaging our local communities,” said Jereme Kincaid, Director of Charters for WestJet.”

“Through this new partnership, we look forward to not only providing the BC Lions with an exceptional travel experience but deepening our valued relationship with the CFL.”

The alliance between the BC Lions and WestJet Airlines Ltd. signifies a shared commitment to excellence, community engagement, and mutually beneficial growth. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, and they eagerly anticipate embarking on this exciting journey together.