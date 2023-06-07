Upper Bowl Open For Concert Kickoff June 17

(Vancouver)- As first announced by club president Duane Vienneau on Tuesday evening’s BC Lions On Tap radio program, upper bowl seating at BC Place is open for Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 17 against the Edmonton Elks presented by BC Federation of Labour.

The opening of upper bowl seating is the result of demand for tickets for the squad’s 69th home opener in franchise history. The price for upper bowl tickets starts at $25 ALL IN.

Fans can secure their tickets for June 17 HERE.

Said Vienneau of the demand for June 17: “It’s been a huge buzz. People are excited. Less than 1,000 tickets remain in the lower bowl.”

The two-day party will be headlined by two-time Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and international Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J. His performance begins at 3:00 pm.

Our BC Lions Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports will be a two-day extravaganza beginning on Friday, June 16. Day one includes a performance by Famous Players Band while fans will get to view Friday Night Football between Saskatchewan and Winnipeg starting at 6:00 pm.

Saturday’s outside activities are headlined by Canadian rock band The Trews. There will be fun and games for fans of all ages while those 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for only $5, a staple for our Backyard Party all season long.