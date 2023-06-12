BC Lions Day Kicks Off Full Week Of Events

The BC Lions are ready to rock the lower mainland with a full slate of events leading into Saturday’s Concert Kickoff against the Edmonton Elks presented by BC Federation of Labour.

The following schedule outlines an exciting week of hype for the organization and our fans with events taking place daily:

Monday, June 12

City of Vancouver to declare today ‘BC Lions Day’ at City Hall. Mayor Ken Sim welcomes owner Amar Doman, president Duane Vienneau, head coach Rick Campbell and players Lucky Whitehead and Manny Rugamba. Media can attend the formal proclamation at 3:00 pm inside City Hall: 453 West 12 Avenue.

Tuesday, June 13

BC Lions Uproar Dance Team members are on hand at Granville Skytrain Station from 3 -6 pm, giving out free Lions swag plus discounted tickets to the June 17 home opener.

Wednesday, June 14

The BC Lions are hosting pre-game hype parties at Save-On-Foods locations in your neighbourhood. Come on by to get your Lions swag for game day, receive free giveaways and meet members of the Uproar Dance Team. The Save-On-Foods location in Tsawwassen- 1143 56 Street- features a barbeque and tunes from the JR FM Street Team. The event goes from 10 am-2 pm.

Thursday, June 15

BC Lions Pop Up Event: our merchandise trailer will be making stop on the North Steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery- 750-Horby Street- to help you get geared up for the home opener! This event takes place from 11 am-3 pm.

Friday, June 16

BC Lions Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports begins at 4:00 pm outside BC Place. The CFL on TSN Panel will broadcast LIVE on-site beginning at 5:30 pm as fans can also watch Friday Night Football between Saskatchewan and Winnipeg. Famous Players Band provides musical entertainment. $5 Molson Coors products and Seltzers are available for fans 19 and over on both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, June 17

The Backyard Party kicks off at 11am Saturday morning, with a performance from Canadian rock band The Trews. The outdoor party will include $5 Molson Coors products, LIVE music, bouncy castles, face painting, and other fun activities for the whole family! LL Cool J keeps the party going at 3:00 pm inside BC Place for our 2023 Concert Kickoff event! The Lions and Elks kick off at 4:00 pm.

Upper bowl seating is OPEN for Saturday’s contest with tickets starting at just $25 ALL IN. Kids 17 and under can secure their seats for only $10 with accompanying adults joining them for $20.