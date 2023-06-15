Prospera Credit Union: A BC Lions Premier Partner

The BC Lions announced today a multi-year agreement with Prospera Credit Union to become a Premier Partner and designation as the Club’s Official Financial Institution.

This fully integrated partnership will see Prospera become the presenting sponsor of the BC Lions Community Outreach Team and includes a specially branded gate entrance at BC Place, providing Prospera members early access to BC Lions’ home games.

Prospera will also become the presenting sponsor of the Club’s 50/50 draws for amateur football in stadium and online, as well as presenting sponsorship of the BC Lions 2024 “Dome Field Advantage” season ticket campaign. Starting this fall and leading into Grey Cup 2024, the campaign will provide BC Lions fans additional rewards for opening an account at Prospera.

“Prospera has been a presenting partner of our Orange Shirt Day and Indigenous Youth Program and their commitment to the community is outstanding,” said Lions vice-president of business George Chayka.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with the BC Lions. Our organizations share similar values and are deeply committed to supporting our local communities in BC,” said Gavin Toy, president and CEO, Prospera Credit Union. “Since we first started collaborating with the BC Lions last year, the response from our members and employees has been fantastic. We know they’ll appreciate the chance to join us in supporting our communities and the perks that our expanded partnership will deliver over the next three years.”

As a credit union with deep roots in British Columbia for more than 75 years, Prospera is proud to support local communities and individuals across British Columbia. They know that local banking means more to members and are focused on making a positive impact across the communities they serve. As a member-centric organization, Prospera delivers financial services across its 26-branch network across the province, through its Member Service Centre plus mobile and digital channels.

Along with exposure inside BC Place on Lions’ game days, Prospera will be featured on some of the club’s website and social media content, including halftime and final score graphics for all regular season and playoff games.