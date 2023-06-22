Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 30 WPG 6

Winnipeg, MB- They know champions are far from crowned in week three. But you can’t deny the BC Lions (3-0-0) delivered a major statement across .the CFL as they dismantled the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1-0) in all three phases in a stifling 30-6 victory on Thursday at IG Field. Ryan Phillips’ stifling defence continued its historic run to start the campaign, limiting Zach Collaros and the Bombers to just a pair of field goals while the quarterback had just 178 yards through the air. Now for some game takes from Matt Baker.

Take A Bow, Defence

They allowed chunks of yards in certain moments but clutched up when it mattered most for four quarters. Led by consistent pressure up front, the defence put together another masterpiece with seven quarterback sacks. Mathieu Betts had three of those takedowns for a unit that was surely fed up with hearing about how they couldn’t contain Winnipeg’s stout run game last November.

“I think we believe in what we do, we believe in each other and the results came through,” Betts said after the win.

“I’m really proud of the guys, really proud of everybody, honestly, we’ll celebrate it tonight and then get back to work.”

To see a performance like this where multiple guys contributed will no doubt be extra satisfying when the film gets broken down. Surely they will take it into next week’s matchup in Toronto.

“It’s easier when you get to trust the guys around you,” Betts added.

“I saw it on day one of training camp, we picked up pretty much where we left off last year. It was nice to see it. We had a lot of guys who had success on the line. Cherry had his first sack this year, Banks had a lot of pressures, too. It was nice to see on that first drive Woody hitting Zach early. I think that’s important. Really proud of the group, really proud of the guys. It feels good.”

Late First-Half Sequence Turns In Lions’ Favour

The Lions appeared to be letting their early momentum slip when they had Collaros and the Bomber offence pinned at their own one-yard line before a 47-yard connection to Carlton Agudosi kept the series alive. Winnipeg then drove all the way down to the Lions’ ten-yard line before a Sione Teuhema sack held the home side to just three points.

Vernon Adams Jr. and the Lions then went to work as the Leos’ ensuing drive was aided by a long catch and run by Lucky Whitehead and a highlight reel grab by Justin McInnis to set up a touchdown to Alexander Hollins. It was a five-play, 70-yard scoring drive that took all of 40 seconds. That turn of events gave the Lions a 17-6 advantage at the break. Right there, you got the sense this might just be the Lions’ night.

“I think that was huge. Rick came up to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go out there and try to get three points. He corrected himself and said ‘Hey, lets get seven, Let’s go score.’ We went down there and got those points and it was awesome. It helped us a lot,” Adams Jr. said.

Adams Jr. finished 20/30 for 241 yards and the two touchdowns, the second going to McInnis after a timely interception by Ben Hladik. Is the group satisfied yet? Not even close.

Added head coach Rick Campbell on the solid win:

“The thing I like about our guys is, we talked about this, is that this is not a make or break football game. It’s an important game because it’s against a Western Division team, it’s on the road and all those things but I like that our guys aren’t celebrating too hard. They want to get better. And if we just continue to show up and work and get better, we can do some good stuff.”

Key Numbers

7– sacks put together by the defence to help the straw stir the drink.

84- receiving yards for Hollins to lead all Lions.

75– receiving yards for Lucky Whitehead in his return to the lineup.

30:24- the Lions with only a slight edge in time of possession. It just goes to show you how timely the sacks and big plays were.

218– net offence for the Bombers who had put up 40 points in each of their first two contests.

21– a remarkable total of points allowed by this Lions’ defence over three games.

Next Up

The squad gets a bit of a layoff before wrapping up week four with a visit to the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Monday, July 3. Kickoff is 4:00 pm Pacific Time.

