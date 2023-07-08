Growing As A Family — Rhymes, McInnis, Hladik Open Up On Growth With Lions

Before they ascended into integral members of this Lions team, they all started somewhere else.

Ahead of this Sunday’s FamFest, where the Lions look to redeem themselves against the Montreal Alouettes, three Lion players dive into the close bond inside the locker room where football and family are intertwined.

There is the receiver from Miami, Florida who’s becoming a star in the CFL. There is another tall receiver who grew up just outside of Montreal and has found a new home in B.C. There is a homegrown linebacker out of Vernon, B.C. who’s showing the league that local talent can be a top-tier player at his position.

Despite the 45-24 loss in Toronto on Monday, the Lions currently lead the league in net offence, averaging 392.5 yards per game heading into Week five. The defence also tops the league in points allowed, averaging 16.5 per game, just behind their Montreal matchup this Sunday.

Dominique ‘HeadTop’ Rhymes leads the CFL with five receiving touchdowns. From his first 1,000-yard receiving season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2019, he has now become a threat to every other team across the league.

“A journey of persistence. I came over here in a different role. I did it to my best abilities and I attacked it. And I was asked to do something else bigger in the offence. I’m willing to do more and help my team. You’re seeing the results as I am continuing to put in the work,” Rhymes said.

As a kid, he immediately wanted to step onto the field when he saw his older brother in a helmet and pads.

“My older brother is four years older than me. I had to wait to turn five and it was a learning experience because I didn’t know how to hit nobody, I didn’t know how to do nothing. I had to block, play O-Line so it was quite an adventure, but I made it through,” Rhymes recalled.

Headtop set the tone early going into 2023 —a nightmare to match up against for defenders. The nickname started during 2022’s Western Semi-Final against the Calgary Stampeders when Rhymes won a 1 on 1 jump ball. A skill Rhymes worked tirelessly for in the offseason.

He learned his work ethic from his family members. To keep chasing the things he wants and not taking the easy road.

“My whole family from my mom, brother, aunts, uncles, grandmother, grandfather and everybody that instilled all the values that I use today to help lead the team and be the shining spot in the locker room to make everyone smile,” Rhymes said.

“I felt like everything in life I’ve done, I’ve taken the hard road because it’s taught me so much and made me the man I am today. Nothing can faze me, nothing’s tough for me. When things don’t go right on the field, I’m coming back with vengeance and coming back even harder because I’m so persistent.”

Another receiver who has found his groove in B.C. and even earned himself the nickname of HeadTop junior is Justin McInnis, who happens to be another jump ball specialist.

McInnis grew up in West Island in Montreal and played for the North Shore youth program before deciding to leave his hometown for a prep school in Atlanta.

“Football is my love and passion growing up. I didn’t have a high school team and I left home before CEGEP. I went to a prep school in Atlanta and then move on to Dodge City, Kansas for junior college. That’s where I started playing receiver. I did one semester and picked up a few offers. I was so excited and decided to leave for Arkansas State,” McInnis said.

He was once a quarterback for 10 years before realizing he had more qualities to be a receiver.

“I think we were all quarterbacks at one point. We all started at quarterback and found where we really fit in,” he added.

The goal for McInnis was to always play division one football. After he was recruited to go to prep school, he was willing to endure the hardships through the junior college route. It was a major transition coming from Montreal to the middle of nowhere in Kansas.

“It was a small community. Rough circumstances, environment. The program wasn’t financially backed but we had a good team which made it kind of fun,” McInnis recalled.

“I always had the dream of going division 1, I knew that was just another route to get there. With kids from all over the United States, different backgrounds, culture shock. I was always a year or two younger than everyone else. In those scenarios, you’re always part of a close group because that’s all you know,” he added.

This is why McInnis values being with a close group. From the offseason workouts with fellow receivers, quarterbacks and defensive backs at Lion Kings, McInnis instantly grew closer with his teammates. After starting the season off with spectacular catches, McInnis says he’s fortunate to bring his family to BC and compete with teammates who can enjoy both hard work and fun.

“I enjoy coming to work every day. That’s what I am looking for a group that likes to have fun but get your work done,” he added.

“I’ve heard HeadTop junior, slim top. But soon I’m going to get my graduation certificate from HeadTop University, and then that’ll be settled.”

The Lions’ defence is off to a hot start as they allowed one touchdown in 40 possessions. But after allowing Chad Kelly and company to reach the end zone three times on offence earlier this week, the defence gathered around the locker room after the game, where defensive coordinator, Ryan Phillips and other veterans emphasized the Week four performance was not up to standard compared to the first three weeks.

Lions’ middle linebacker Ben Hladik is approaching his third season in the CFL with the ambition to put B.C. amateur football on the map.

“A lot of good football players in B.C. Sometimes we are overlooked. Guys just need a chance when they’re playing. Take every opportunity you get to go to camp, get coaching and keep getting better when you’re out on the field,” Hladik said.

Going head-to-head with running back, Andrew Harris, who played junior football with the Vancouver Island Raiders was unique for Hladik. Because he watched Harris in Lions uniform growing up and now, his job is to not give Harris an inch on the field.

On a particular play this Monday night where Harris carried the ball toward the sideline while Hladik was already in his face. Harris then decided to throw a pass down the field. It caught him off guard.

“It was a good play. Good for him. I didn’t see it coming when he threw the ball at me. I was a little surprised but that’s in the rule book,” Hladik recalled.

The continuity on this Lions team keeps flourishing. Hladik said the teammates around him have been on the same team since he joined the league — like his family, it keeps growing.

He and his wife also recently welcomed their first child. He plans to bring them down to FamFest.

“I think I’ve been around everyone on defence since my first year. I got to grow around them, watch them play and learn the defence. I mean I’m in the middle of the defence, I got to be talking lots and take control out there,” he added.

“I’m excited to get down to the field with the kids and bring my little girl out there too, hopefully at the end of the game and have some fun.”

Hladik, currently with 16 defensive tackles, one interception and one pass knockdown aims to be a factor in the middle of the defence ahead of this Sunday’s matchup against Montreal.