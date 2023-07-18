Like Fine Wine, Garry Peters Gets Better With Age

With the BC Lions’ defence garnering all kinds of attention and accolades through five games this season, one of those flying under the radar is one of the club’s longest-serving players. And just like any fine wine, Garry Peters keeps getting better with age.

A CFL All-Star for the first time last season, his sixth in the league and fourth with the Lions, Peters is also off to an excellent start in 2023. His five pass knockdowns have him in a tie with several others for the CFL lead. Peters also perhaps got a little unlucky with an interception return for a touchdown called back due to a penalty in the week two blanking of Edmonton. All part of the peaks and valleys of pro football. The 31-year-old still loves and appreciates the game as if he was a rookie trying to earn a spot.

“I’m loving it, man. The older you get, you understand the opportunity that you had to play this game and you don’t take it for granted,” said the veteran defensive back after Tuesday’s practice.

“So for me, it’s just taking every day in being able to be out here with my guys. I’ve built relationships with a lot of the guys on the team because we’ve been together so long. I feel like some of these guys are my closest friends. At the end of the day when you win games that’s one of the best feelings in the world. You can’t really beat that.”

Originally signed on the opening day of 2018 free agency by his former Edmonton general manager Ed Hervey, Peters has gone on to play in 73 consecutive games in black and orange while also earning the team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in his career year of 2022. Just like fine wine indeed. One of the things Peters points to as a key to his personal success is the continuity he and his teammates have established with Ryan Phillips running the unit.

“We’ve got selfless guys throughout this room and we’re not afraid to say certain things. They know how to take it,” explained Peters.

“We all talk in the offseason, it’s not just during the football year. We check on each others’ kids and each others’ families. Marcus (Sayles) is with me in Atlanta all the time. Mike Jones is with me all the time. Q (Quincy Mauger) is in Atlanta too, so we’re all close year-round. It’s a special bond with this group and it has translated into on-field success.”

Family is a word Peters feels even more strongly about these days. His long-time girlfriend Jomary has been with him in Vancouver along with their dog Millie. Having loved ones and new responsibilities at home no doubt brings a new perspective.

“That’s a big thing for a lot of us now, we all spend time together with our loved ones and not as much time at the club,” laughs the veteran Lion.

“Priorities in life change over time when it comes to finances and family time. Having her with me in Vancouver has definitely been a great thing.”

Like any professional that has aged like fine wine, Peters also knows that not everyone gets these same types of opportunities. Every step of the way, there is always someone young and hungry ready to take the spot if it becomes open. That motivation has enabled him to be putting up All-Star-type numbers at this stage of his career.

“I take a lot of pride in just being able to play football at the highest level. You can’t take that for granted,” explained Peters.

“There are only like two percent of people that make it in professional football. God has kept me healthy. No real big injuries. So, I don’t take that for granted at all. I take a lot of motivation from a guy like Mathieu Betts and what he’s doing, then a guy like David Menard who is older than me and still competing at a high level. We all feed off of that.”

With a 4-1 start and the chance to remain unbeaten against the West Division when Saskatchewan rolls into town this Saturday, Peters and the Lions have definitely built up some early currency in the bank. Now it’s about keeping the momentum going and chasing the ultimate prize.

“I’m hungry every week I mean, I’ve never gone to the Grey Cup. I’ve never hosted a Western Final. So for me, it’s bout every week bringing about a new opportunity to take that next step,” said Peters.

“We want to be champions, we’ve got a lot of guys on this team who haven’t experienced that before. This start has been great but we are nowhere close to satisfied.”

Just like fine wine, indeed.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com