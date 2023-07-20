Shaun Shivers Delivering His Speed, Strength & Energy To Fuel Lions’ Offence

Sometimes losing track of the days of the week is a good thing if you’re Shaun Shivers who’s loving his new job with the BC Lions.

Not only did the running back shine in his CFL debut, finishing the game with 136 total scrimmage yards and one touchdown, but now Shivers and the running back core will accompany the dangerous passing attack going forward in 2023.

“We’ve got a great group here. With me added to the backfield, I feel like I add a different type of game to our group. Smoke [Taquan Mizzell] has great feet. He’s really good. I already knew about Smoke before coming here. Kienan [LaFrance], he’s been in this league for a long time. We’re going to push each other,” Shivers said.

“I just like how when I got here, all the running backs brought me in like I’ve been here forever. They helped me with the playbook and how to deal with all emotions in the game. I respect those guys for bringing me in and giving me tips about the game.”

He’s only been on the team for a few weeks, but he’s fitting in just fine. Coming off a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks during their rookie mini-camp, Shivers still trained consistently back home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Then a phone call from the Lions informing him that he’d be packing his bags to go even further in the Pacific Northwest.

“After my rookie mini-camp, it was only two days at Seattle. After that, I was just training for the whole time until BC called. In the meantime, I was just grinding,” Shivers said.

“At first, I was thinking that it was far. But then again, it’s football. I love football. I love the game. So, why not? I don’t want to sit at home and do nothing. I want to play some type of football. It didn’t matter what league it is. If you’re good, they’ll find you no matter how long it takes.”

He was often called too small in the gridiron. This is why Shivers is always running with the intention to either outrun or plow the opposition over.

If he couldn’t get any taller, he was going to get wider. Luckily, Shivers said he had it in his genetics because both his mom and uncle have big quads.

“Most of my whole family is built like that so I think it’s the genes. I’ve always been the short and fastest guy with muscles. I’ve had muscles my whole life,” Shivers said.

Standing at 5 foot 7 inches, Shivers was a dual sport athlete at Auburn University. He served in the Tigers’ running back rotation for four seasons and was a sprinter at Auburn in 2019 in both indoor and outdoor track meets.

“In my four years at Auburn, I loved everything. I had a little bit of adversity, but I always overcome adversity,” Shivers recalled.

He slowly saw his playing time decreasing at Auburn during his junior and senior seasons. Being in a rotation with other five running backs, Shivers said all he could do was to make the most out of his playing time.

Shivers managed to rush for over 1,000 yards at Auburn and reached the end zone eight times. In his senior year, Shivers transitioned into a receiving back, where he recorded 22 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown to conclude his time at Auburn.

Although he enjoyed those four years at Auburn on the football field and the track, Shivers felt like there was an unfinished business of people doubting his height and not believing he was a true starter at running back.

“I had to choose another school to go to get a better opportunity. Indiana allowed me to get a whole lot of reps,” he recalled.

Despite not becoming the primary back at Auburn that he wanted, being in the mix of a ball carrier, a pass-catching back and protecting his quarterback in third downs ended up doing Shivers a favor.

“Because I’m short, people want to see if I can catch the football or know the protection. I just felt like that helped me because I can do many things,” he said.

“I can’t forget those memories. I got a ton of respect for those guys at Auburn. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be still playing football.”

During his CFL debut in Week five against the Montreal Alouettes, there were explosive runs, reaching for the goal-line, and catching the ball out of the backfield. Beyond the fun and excitement, Shivers did admit there was some learning curve in getting used to three-down football.

“My first game, I was kind of lost a little because when it was third down, I’m still on the field. I saw everybody running off the field and I was like, wait a minute. I started peeping at the guys coming onto the field, I knew I’m not supposed to be on anymore. I had to adjust to it quickly,” he added.

He is about to suit up for his second game in Lions uniform. With the Lions’ defence balling out and all the weapons on the offensive side, it helps Shivers to go into the game with a clear, optimistic mind that he can lower his shoulder or shimmy his way around defenders, and his new teammates will be right there to pick him back up.