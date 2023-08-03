Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 14 WPG 50

Winnipeg, MB- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers used an extra week of preparation to their advantage and reminded the CFL World they are still the three-time defending Western champions after a 50-14 takedown of the BC Lions on Thursday night at IG Field.

The result leaves the two rivals tied atop the West Division at 6-2 and sets up a potentially massive showdown at BC Place in a week 18 clash on October 6. Now for some game takes.

Early Strikes Put Lions Behind Eight-Ball

Zach Collaros and the Bombers’ offence came out like great whites smelling blood in the water as the quarterback hit Dalton Schoen for a 76-yard touchdown bomb to cap a two-play drive that began way back at their own five. The Lions then got stuffed a third and short around mid-field before Collaros immediately connected with Kenny Lawler to open up a 14-point advantage before the game was eight minutes old. Dane Evans and the offence struggled to gain momentum for much of the opening 30 minutes and it ultimately did them in.

Evans left before the break with a left rib injury and made way for Dom Davis for the rest of the night. Rick Campbell said Evans would be looked at upon returning to Vancouver with all signs pointing towards Vernon Adams Jr. having a good chance to start next week. Adams Jr. dressed in his full uniform for the second half. On tonight’s disappointment, Campbell said: “I thought they played really well. I give them full credit. I thought they played with great energy and we just didn’t match it. Part of our calling card this year is not giving up big plays and those big plays, especially early in the game, we were just trying to recover from that and we never could and I give them credit because like I said, they played with great energy and we were going to have to play really well to bear them tonight and we didn’t.”

Collaros finished 19/27 for 369 yards and three touchdown passes before being taken out for Dru Brown in the late stages. Brown added a touchdown pass of his own to put an exclamation point on the victory for Winnipeg. A polar opposite of the dominance that was a 30-6 Lion victory in this same venue six weeks ago, Collaros and the Bomber offensive line only allowed one sack in this contest and that was from Bo Lokombo.

With due respect to their previous opponents, this Lions’ defensive unit knew this contest would be an entirely different beast. Still, no one expected what happened in this contest to ultimately transpire.

“We have nothing to say, really. They played their best game and we didn’t,” said defensive back Quincy Mauger.

“What we can do now is go back to Vancouver, get our bodies healthy and just learn from our mistakes and come out next week ready to play. It’s just alignment and assignment football and making tackles. Of course, they had some big plays so we definitely have to eliminate those.

Being able to contain the quarterback; Collaros is just one of those guys that can extend plays so we need to do better at containing him. All around, we all have a part to play in this game and we all have to get better.

The defence did muster up the Lions’ lone touchdown in this one, a fumble recovery to the house by Lokombo in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Marcus Moore had an interception in his CFL debut.

Panic buttons don’t exist in this world. Especially with more than half a season to go and a third regular season meeting to come.

“They’ve got to come to BC now. Enough said,” explained Dom Davis.

Key Numbers

200- receiving yards for Lawler. It was the second time he hit that mark against the Lions with the first coming on October 16, 2021.

447- yards of net offence for Collaros and the Bombers, a well-oiled-machine in this one.

1- quarterback sacks by the defence after they notched seven in the first meeting in Manitoba.

230- total return yards for Terry Williams in the defeat.

Next Up

The Lions host Calgary at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday, August 12. Kickoff is 4:00 pm. The 2-5-0 Stampeders play host to 7-0-0 Toronto on Friday night.

Wally Buono and The Waterboys founding members will be inducted onto the club's Wall of Fame.

It is also Purolator Tackle Hunger Night. Fans donating food or cash to the local food banks can get their photo with the Grey Cup.

