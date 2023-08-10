Game Preview | Lions vs. Stampeders

With a longer week of preparation comes a longer opportunity to look yourselves in the mirror. That should end up being a good thing for a motivated group of BC Lions (6-2-0) ahead of Saturday’s home date with the Calgary Stampeders (3-5-0). And even after last week’s humbling defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Keon Hatcher and company will not waiver from how they truly view themselves as a team.

Had you told them they would have a chance to be a seven-win team at the halfway point of their season, they would have signed up in a heartbeat.

“We took a hit to the face last week and you just have to stick the course,” said Hatcher during preparations for another big divisional test.

“The recipe has been working and it will continue to work. You have got to get the seasoning right, you know what I mean? The little details, you have to keep those right. We just will continue what we have been doing.”

That recipe gets a big ingredient back for this one as starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. makes his return after missing nearly three full games with a left knee injury. Despite sporting a knee brace for the full practice week, Adams Jr.’s mobility continues to get better and he appears ready to get back to putting up the top numbers he boasted before going down against Montreal in early July.

“I am really excited to be back and be out there with my brothers,” said Adams.

“We had a good week of practice, the team overall. I am just ready to get out there, take what they give us and have fun.”

It will require a full team effort from Adams, the offence and everybody else to take down Calgary for a second time this season, especially when you consider these Stampeders grounded and pounded their way to a 20-7 victory over Toronto last week. If last season was any indication, get yourselves ready for another dogfight.

“Super fun. You always get excited about the big ones,” added Hatcher.

“When you know your opponent is a good team and they can throw strikes as well, it’s always exciting. That is when the best comes out. The best is needed against the best.”

As we always say, it starts up front in the trenches. Adams Jr.’ and the offensive line will be in for a good test against a Stampeder unit that allowed only seven points against the Argonauts and came up big with a Jonathan Rose end zone interception that prevented them from creeping closer.

“We have to get in that red zone and score seven. Three is good but we have got to get seven,” said Adams of the road map to victory.

“Defence is going to hold up the end of the bargain and we have to do the same.”

Four Lions To Watch

QB Vernon Adams Jr. #3– prior to his injury, the Leos’ number one pivot was top three in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage amongst CFL signal callers. The offence will go as far as VA will continue to take them.

WR Alexander Hollins #13– if you had Hollins as the Lions’ leading receiver heading into the halfway mark of 2023, you will have likely earned some good coin. His emergence has caused matchup nightmares for the opposing defences.

WR/KR Terry Williams # 87– the speedster had 240 total return yards in last week’s loss and looks due to break one to the house sooner rather than later. Field position will once again be a key element to success.

DL Josh Banks #92– the Night Train’s presence in the middle will be welcomed after he missed the Winnipeg debacle with an injured ankle. The interior of the defensive line has been instrumental in plugging holes in the games they have won. The Stampeders are expected to get Ka’deem Carey back from a toe injury to make stopping that run game all the more challenging. The more pressure on Calgary quarterback Jake Maier also limits the Stampeders’ ability to get creative on offence. Banks and the entire Lion defence is itching to prove last week was only an anomaly.

Good Morning BC! 🦁 A look at how we line up against the Calgary Stampeders tomorrow at home 🔥#BCLions #RoarLikeNeverBefore Presented by: @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/wVLxGtrxlw — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 11, 2023

Extra Yardage

Other key injury notes: wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (knee) and defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (knee) are both headed to the six-game list. Justin McInnis slides up into Rhymes’ spot while at defensive back, veteran Mike Jones makes his Lion debut. A veteran of 39 CFL games, Jones won Grey Cups with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

Playoff rematch: the Stampeders visit Vancouver for the first time in meaningful action since last November’s Western Semi-Final when the Lions prevailed 30-16. Calgary has won seven straight regular season games at BC Place dating back to August 2016.

The Lions will look to win a season series with Calgary for the second year in a row, something they have not accomplished since 2011-12.

End of the third quarter lead the key? Calgary is 3-0 when leading after 45 minutes and 0-5 when trailing going into the fourth quarter this season.

Place your Betts: despite not registering one in the last two weeks, Mathieu Betts remains alone atop the CFL sack list with ten and is still on pace to break Brent Johnson’s Canadian record (17) set in 2005.

Western Gauntlet: Saturday marks round four of a five-game stretch against West Division opponents. The Lions took down Saskatchewan and Edmonton before last week’s defeat at Winnipeg and will face the Riders in Regina next week to wrap it up.

Sean Whyte AKA ‘Mr. Automatic: the Lions’ clutch kicker entered this week atop the CFL with a 96.0 field goal percentage (22/23) and has made his last 17 consecutive attempts.

