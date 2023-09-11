The Halluci Nation Halftime Show Sept 29

The BC Lions today announced halftime entertainment for our Orange Shirt Day game on Friday, September 29. Canadian electronic group The Halluci Nation will provide the musical entertainment when we host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The Orange Shirt Day game is presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro and LiUNA! Local 1611.

Formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, the duo of Bear Witness and Tim “2oolman” Hill reflect the evolution of their music and mission. The Halluci Nation derived its name from a phrase coined by John Trudell to describe the vast global community of people who remember at their core what it means to be a human.

Our third annual Orange Shirt Day game will once again pay respect to Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Further details surrounding the special game themes will be announced later this month.

Click HERE for more info on The Halluci Nation.