Lions Proud To Host Third Annual Orange Shirt Day Game September 29

The BC Lions return home to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders next Friday, September 29 presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro and LiUNA! Local 1611. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field is 7:30 pm.

The club is proud to stage our third annual Orange Shirt Day Game which pays respect to Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation– a federal statutory holiday held on September 30 every year.

The Orange Shirt Day Game is also supported by Fortis BC, Pomerleau Construction and Leavitt Machinery.

Dating back to 2013, the date of September 30 has been marked as Orange Shirt Day in recognition of survivors of Canada’s Indian Residential School System and their families.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting the Orange Shirt Day game for our third year to show our support on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and to also join the entire Canadian Football League in honouring this important day on the calendar,” says Lions’ director of community partnerships, Jamie Taras.

“As an organization, we feel it is important to broaden our own understanding of the painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools, to raise awareness with our fans and to continue to build strong relationships within the Indigenous community.”

Details for next week’s game were unveiled at a Tuesday media event:

On the field, players will don special Orange Shirt Day warmup jerseys which will be raffled off in support of the Orange Shirt Society and Indian Residential Schools Survivors’ Society (IRSSS).

The club is also proud to present a $20,000 cheque to the Orange Shirt Society and to provide 750 complimentary game tickets to Residential School survivors and their families.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive free Orange shirts with the translation of the words ‘mountain lion’ in the Squamish and hənqəminəm (Musqueam and Tseil-Waututh) languages.

With ‘Sport Is Ceremony’ serving as this year’s theme, the football club is proud to showcase the talents of multiple Indigenous figures. Halftime features a performance from Canadian electronic duo The Halluci Nation while DJ Oshow provides the pre-game entertainment.

Friday also marks the return of our Indigenous Marketplace, presented by Destination Indigenous, allowing vendors to promote and sell their products.

Additional Quotes From Partners:

TJ Schmaltz, chief people and legal officer at Prospera:

“Our team at Prospera is deeply committed to broadening our understanding of Indigenous history and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our organization and the communities where we live, work and play. As part of this commitment, we’re honoured to be back as one of the presenting sponsors of this special game that supports Truth and Reconciliation, as well as partner again with the BC Lions on their Indigenous Youth Football Program. Our employees are very excited about this year’s event and can’t wait to hand out the Indigenous-inspired BC Lions t-shirts to fans attending the game.”

Nav Malhotra, business manager and secretary/treasurer of LiUNA! Local 1611:

“Our commitment to truth and reconciliation isn’t about doing one specific thing or even 100 things – for us, it’s an ongoing process of learning and developing relationships that are both meaningful and authentic with Indigenous Peoples. The BC Lions Orange Shirt Day game is an example of this work and we’re proud to partner with them.”

Janet Devaney, senior manager, community & Indigenous initiatives at FortisBC:

“As an organization, we are committed to Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, which has put us all on a journey of learning, strengthening relationships and taking action. We appreciate working with the BC Lions again this year in this engaging opportunity to build awareness of the long-standing impacts of residential schools and support the healing journey for those affected”.

Bradley Gunnlaugson, regional director of Pomerleau Construction:

“We are honoured once again this year to partner with the BC Lions in support of Orange Shirt Day and in commemoration of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Pomerleau’s partnership with the BC Lions and our commitment to the Indigenous Youth in Sport not only aligns with our desire to foster closer connections with Indigenous communities but also to create an impact that will make a difference in shaping our communities.”

Leavitt Machinery:

“Leavitt Machinery is honoured to share our support once again in participation with the BC Lions’ Orange Shirt Day event, which amplifies awareness and commitment to the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation to thousands across the province. Together, we aim to contribute to a more informed and compassionate society, fostering dialogue that leads to positive change.”