Game Preview | Lions vs. Roughriders

With an elite run game and a defence that made life miserable for the opposing quarterback with seven sacks last week in Edmonton, the 10-4-0 BC Lions certainly showed signs of what it will take to win games in November. With four games to play until the playoff dance, the challenge remains to keep elevating. It all continues with a visit from the 6-8-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place (7:30 pm/TSN/CFL+/AM730 Traffic).

For the second straight game, stakes are might high as the Lions can nail down a home playoff date for the second time in as many seasons. They entered week 17 in a tie with Winnipeg for top spot in the Western Division with the Blue Bombers hosting 12-1-0 Toronto earlier on Friday. The scenarios aren’t lost on anyone strapping on the pads in black and orange.

“It’s definitely a dangling carrot,” said receiver Keon Hatcher on the chance to lock up a home date next month.

“But we just want to show out every week and it will all take care of itself.”

Sustaining long drives and having a solid balance in both the run and pass game is what will provide a solid identity in the chase for a Grey Cup. That’s what Hatcher and the offence have remained focused on throughout a solid week in practice.

“That really is the formula to what we want for our offence,” added Hatcher.

“I think that was evident last week, our ability to change field position in an instant with those big plays. It will be a nice challenge against this opponent.”

These two teams have also engaged in a pair of truly physical battles this season: a 19-9 Lion victory on July 22nd in which Dane Evans relieved an injured Vernon Adams Jr. and the Lions survived despite an aggressive defensive game plan from the Riders with veterans Micah Johnson and Pete Robertson leading the charge up front. You can expect more battles in the trenches to determine the outcome of this final regular season clash and possible playoff preview.

“They’re a good football team. I know they’ve had their ups and downs and that but a lot of really good football players on that team and they’re well coached and all those things,” said Rick Campbell.

“It’s fun. The schedule makers get it right, we’re playing four out of our last five against the West coming down the home stretch here but it’s a pain in the butt because you’ve got to be ready to go. Obviously, we’re excited and ready to do it but the competition level is high.”

Adds Hatcher: “I think it’s going to be another game like that, one of those tough and physical battles. We’re focused and locked in on the details and handling what we need to handle.”

4 Lions To Watch

WR Dominique Rhymes #19– he’s back, folks. After missing six games with his knee injury, Rhymes is ready to give the offence an even extra gear as the race for first place heats up. It will be more intriguing to see how many packages they may work in with Justin McInnis who is listed on the depth chart in a backup position behind. Not a bad ‘problem’ to have.

RB Taquan Mizzell #25– following his first 100-yard outing, what does ‘Smoke’ have in store for an encore? A solid running game to complement the elite receiving corps. will only do wonders for this offence.

DB Quincy Mauger #36– the defensive shuffle this week involves Mauger sliding down to SAM linebacker with Manny Rugamba dressed as a designated American. In a unit full of versatile pieces, Mauger has played the position in various defensive packages.

DB Adrian Greene #23– the second-year national takes Mauger’s old safety spot. A force on special teams, as evidenced by the punt block against Ottawa two weeks ago, Greene is another example of the fine Canadian prospects being developed by this regime.

Extra Yardage

As outlined below, a total of six lineup changes for the home side this week. The most significant comes on the offensive line where Andrew Peirson slides back into a starting role with right guard Sukh Chungh nursing his injured ankle. Kienan LaFrance draws in at fullback with David Mackie (knee) on the shelf. The return of Rhymes and linebacker Bo Lokombo means the ratio impact results in defensive lineman Amir Siddiqi and wide receiver Daniel Petermann coming off the active roster. After missing six games with an injured foot, Isaiah Messam returns in a special teams role with Maxime Rouyer (groin) headed to the injured list. After tweaking his back in warmups in Edmonton, Dane Evans will not dress with Chase Brice dressing behind Adams Jr. and Dom Davis.

Despite a three-game losing skid, Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala has had some big moments behind centre. This rejuvenated Lion defence will take nothing for granted after allowing a couple of big plays that ultimately stood as the difference. Samuel Emilus was his top target that night with 106 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown grab.

The Riders will be without star running back Jamal Morrow due to injury but have a very capable replacement in Frankie Hickson who rushed for a career-high 129 yards when the Riders prevailed 23-16 at BC Place in August of 2022.

A win for the home side would mark the first time the Lions have hosted playoff games in two straight years since 2011 and 2012. They took down Calgary 30-16 in last November’s Western Semi-Final in front of over 30,000 fans at BC Place.

Race to 1000K: Receivers Alex Hollins (936) and Keon Hatcher (931) are knocking on the door to hit 1,000 yards for the season. With 908 kickoff return and 753 punt return yards, Terry Williams will likely hit 1,000 in both categories in the coming weeks.

Sack attack: with seven sacks in last week’s triumph in Edmonton, the Lions now have 46 on the season which is one shy of Toronto for the CFL lead. Mathieu Betts leads all defenders with 14 sacks, three shy of the Canadian record set by Brent Johnson in in 2005.

Aerial attack: lead the CFL with 305.9 passing yards per game while Adams Jr. (3,547 yards) is second to Calgary’s Jake Maier for the league lead. It came in a losing effort and perhaps didn’t earn the recognition warranted, but the Lions’ pivot had a season-high 455 passing yards in the August 20th defeat at Mosaic Stadium.

Western Swagger: The Lions look to wrap up the season series with Saskatchewan for a second straight season after the clubs split their two previous meetings. The squad also entered this week with a 7-2 record against Western opponents.

Strong finishes: the Lions lead the entire CFL with 122 fourth-quarter points while holding a 122-68 advantage in the final 15 minutes (plus-54 edge).

