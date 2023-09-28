Garry Peters Receives Special Warmth From His Indigenous ‘Brother’

Ahead of the 2023 Orange Shirt Day Game, BC Lions super fan Jeremiah Peters Sr. decided it’s time to fully acknowledge Garry Peters as a ‘brother’ to his Indigenous heritage.

Jeremiah performed a naming ceremony for the Lions veteran defensive back after Tuesday’s practice this week, by giving him his Indigenous name of the Kwagiulth language, called Ma’t T’saltSalka — meaning Two-Feathers.

This was a surprise for Garry. From the very first time they met back in 2018, a special bond was formed when they introduced each other with the same last name.

“My friends call me Jerry. I turned on the TV one day and I thought the broadcasters were saying my name. I paid attention to Garry from then on. I decided to introduce myself at the practice facility. Garry adopted me as his brother from that day on,” Jeremiah recalled.

It has been a while since Jeremiah performed the name ceremony. The last person he dedicated this ritual to was his daughter. There were all sorts of jitters and nerves this Tuesday. Like always, Jeremiah showed up to the Lions’ practice field and supported from the sideline. He stood in the rain while trying to prepare for this defining moment for both him and Garry.

“In our culture, we have cultural children. Family members have been adopted in so many ways in Indian Country as I call it. And I don’t take it lightly when I get adopted. Now it’s my time to adopt Garry. He beat me to the punch in 2018, which I was grateful for because it still tickles my heart,” Jeremiah said.

He got the name Two-Feathers from the Gino Odjick family 40-plus years ago. Jeremiah never took that moment for granted.

“I’ve been blessed by a lot of great people. The first time was by Gino and his father. Within my cultural ways, I’m rich with dreams. I get these dreams where I’m riding a horse amongst the buffalos. I have many people who mentored me and helped me grow in my culture. I had a vision where Gino and his dad, talked about why not share it in your language. Which is what I did with Garry,” Jeremiah added.

The naming ceremony was followed by Jeremiah wrapping an Indigenous blanket around Garry. The Lions defensive back felt the warmth on how much this moment, and the upcoming game will mean to them both.

“I was surprised. Because Jeremiah is out here at practice every day waiting for me with a smile on his face. He had a serious face on Tuesday. He really took pride in what he was about to do. For him to be out there waiting in the rain, I feel very honoured,” Garry said the day after.

Garry recalled the day Jeremiah introduced himself in 2018. The die-hard BC Lions fan was vouching for Garry and the defensive backs since. Jeremiah watched Garry grow from a young player to a leader on the team. They took the time to get to know each other’s family, Jeremiah also helped Garry ramp up his all-star voting last season to ensure the DB receives his recognition from the league.

“We’ve always been in contact ever since he told me his last name is Peters. He goes hard for me like the all-star voting. He knows my family and my girlfriend. He’s pretty much my older brother. It is more serious now than ever,” Garry said.

“It means a lot to know his background, where he comes from, what he stands for. And for me to not be in that culture to share this moment with him, it’s very special for me. I take that very seriously. I’m very appreciative, humbled and I cherish everything he did.”

The vibrant blanket with Indigenous patterns will follow Garry to the Orange Shirt Day Game. Garry hopes it can bring the team more good fortune and hopefully, it will travel with the team for the rest of the season — with a win on Friday night.

Jeremiah has been a Lions fan since 1974, when his mother took him the watch the Lions play against the Calgary Stampeders. Years later, he’s still glued to the team, especially Garry and the DBs.

“It’s like watching my family. Seeing the changes and the coaches, players come together, achieving one goal — a championship. In sports, that’s what we aspire to be,” he added.

The BC Lions is set to host the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the third annual Orange Shirt Day Game on Friday, September 29th. The club spent the last several months with the Squamish Nation, the Orange Shirt Day committee and presenting sponsors to ensure this upcoming game will serve the significance of truth and reconciliation and raise awareness on the impact of residential schools.

The club will give away 10,000 orange shirts in 2023. This year’s design features the BC Lions Indigenous logo designed by local artist Corrine Hunt that is circulated by the word ‘mountain lion’ in Squamish and hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ (Musqueam and Tseil-Waututh) languages.

Semulyan Stewart Gonzales, a council member of the Squamish Nation informed the team on the generational effect of residential schools when his birth languages were restrained from him and his people.

“I’m a residential school survivor. If you think of your birth languages at one time were outlawed for you to speak. No matter how many times I was beaten in residential school, I still retained the languages,” said Gonzales during the Orange Shirt Day Game announcement on September 19th.

“My grandfather spoke all seven languages of the Salish language. I am fortunate that I speak a few. Our mountain Lions are really amazing creatures. Not to put any pressure on the BC Lions. But again, I only expect greatness,” Gonzales added.