Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 33 SSK 26

Home is where November is. For the second straight year, your BC Lions’ playoff odyssey will begin in front of our great fans as the 11-4-0 squad locked up a home date following Friday’s 33-26 win over the 6-9-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders in our third annual Orange Shirt Day game. The Lions are assured of home-field advantage in either the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 4th or the Western Final on Saturday, November 11th.

The result also keeps the Lions tied with Winnipeg atop the Western Division ahead of a colossal showdown here between the two teams next Friday evening. Now for some game takes following a pesky Leos’ effort against the Riders.

Receiver Duo Breaks it Open

This one was not as close as the final score indicated. The Lions were out front 33-12 inside of the three-minute warning before a pair of Saskatchewan touchdowns with an onside kick recovery in between making them gap narrower. The home side received a boost with two big touchdown receptions: a Keon Hatcher score right before the half to put them ahead 19-11 and a 71-yard bomb to Alexander Hollins, his first of two on the night, to help break it open early in the second half.

It was Vernon Adams Jr.’s most complete outing of the year as the gunslinger finished his night 27/36 for 458 yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“This week was a big focus for me with my accuracy,” said the winning quarterback.

“These last two games I threw five interceptions. I was going to the right person but it was just my accuracy, just missing. At practice this week I was really focused on that. I got a little scare there in the first half but, yeah, playmakers man. Those receivers making it happen for me and my 0-line giving me time, Whytey, he’s awesome man. He did what he was supposed to do and I’m just so happy to be part of this team.”

The scare he speaks of was a throw that was initially called an interception before the command centre revealed it was Hatcher who helped pry the ball loose from Derrick Moncrief making it an incomplete pass. It led to Shawn Whyte’s second of four field goals which all came in the first half.

Adams Jr. certainly caught the attention of everyone involved, including his key playmakers.

“Big Play VA, he does what he does,” said Hatcher after the win.

“I’m just really happy for him. One thing about VA, he stays persistent. I remember my first game back (from injury in) Toronto, he had a very bad night but he never blinked an eye. He kept going and kept going and look at him now: 400-plus, a few TDs, he’s very persistent, we’re grateful and thankful to have him as our quarterback and I just can’t wait to go out there and continue to battle with him and get these wins, pile them up.”

Hollins racked up a remarkable 172 yards, a new career-high while hauling in ten receptions. On any given week, any one of these elite receivers can be called on to lead the charge. That’s what will make this team a very tough out once the playoffs come around.

As for next week against Winnipeg, a big storyline will be the two quarterbacks and two Most Outstanding Player candidates in the West Adams Jr. and Zach Collaros trading punches. The big picture remains the goal for Adams Jr.

“I want to win a championship. That’s the most important thing. If MOP comes, it comes,” explained Adams Jr.

“Zach is on a different level, he’s been the leader of QBs these last few years, a great comeback story. I want to focus on winning, just get this win next week and take it one game at a time.”

Despite the fourth-quarter points allowed, full kudos are in store for this Lions defence who held down the fort well for 55 minutes. Garry Peters and TJ Lee each recorded interceptions while they sacked Rider quarterback Jake Dolegala three times. The Riders’ pivot did have a solid outing overall by going 31/46 for 409 yards. All three of their touchdowns were scored on the ground.

Complimentary football. A great thing to have this time of the year.

Key Numbers

458- a season-high in passing yards for Adams Jr., surpassing the 455 he put up against these same Riders back on August 20th. Adams Jr. also has over 4,000 passing yards this season.

172- a career-high in receiving yards for Hatcher who also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for a second straight campaign. He sits at 1,108 yards in 2023.

1,014- a new career-high in receiving yards for Hollins after a 78-yard outing in this one.

503- the Lions’ net offence in this potent performance.

15– sacks for Mathieu Betts after he picked up one on Dolagala. Betts is two shy of the single-season Canadian record owned by Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westerman.

38– the rushing yard total for Saskatchewan as featured back Frankie Hickson was held to only 22 on the ground. This marks the second straight week in which the Lion defence has neutralized the opposing run game. A big test awaits against Brady Oliviera and the Bombers next week.

Next Up

It’s a big one, folks. It’s the Gravy Bowl presented by Save-On-Foods as the Lions host Winnipeg next Friday, October 6th. The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the Western Division and will be one victory away from home-field advantage in the Western Final on November 11th. Kickoff is 7:00 pm.

