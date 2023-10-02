Running Back JaQuan Hardy Re-Joins Lions’ Practice Squad

The BC Lions today announced the return of running back JaQuan Hardy to the practice roster.

Hardy (5-10, 225 lbs)- the native of Westlake, Ohio most recently had a stint with the Lions this past August after he attended training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2022. After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in May 2021, Hardy earned a spot on the practice squad and was activated in weeks 14 and 15 as an injury replacement for Tony Pollard.

He was once again activated for a week 18 contest against Philadelphia and ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Hardy attended Tiffin University from 2016-20 and was one of the most productive players in program history for the Dragons.

Along with registering 3,207 yards and 28 touchdowns on 501 total carriers, the versatile back added 38 receptions for 284 yards and three majors while earning both G-MAC Athlete of the Year and First-Team All-Conference honours in 2019. JaQuan’s 1,554 rushing yards as a junior tied a G-MAC single-season record.