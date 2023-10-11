Game Preview | Lions at Tiger-Cats

With two games remaining before the November playoff dance, members of the BC Lions (11-5-0) are operating under the ‘big picture’ philosophy. Following last week’s roller-coaster overtime defeat to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, one that puts them firmly behind the eight-ball in the battle for first in the West, it’s all about looking ahead.

Next up is a Friday night battle with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-8-0) at Tim Hortons Field (4:00 pm/TSN/CFL+/AM730) and a chance to keep the heat on the idle Blue Bombers for home field in the division final. Josh Banks and the motivated Lions are no strangers to overcoming this type of adversity.

“The next week, the next step, the next day. Just handling what’s in front of us. We definitely learned a lot from last week. We have to play a complete game,” said the veteran defensive tackle.

“We handle it (adversity) decently, but I feel like we need to focus on getting the result. We’re climbing that mountain right now.”

And this squad certainly knows what the resurgent Tiger-Cats are capable of after James Butler and company came into BC Place and put up a convincing 30-13 victory back in week 12, a result that kicked off a stretch in which Hamilton has won five of six contests to put them in a race for 2nd in the East Division.

“They play hard, they play complete games and up front they have some guys that have been doing their thing for as long as I’ve been in the league,” added Banks.

“They play well together and I give them the props. For us to compete, we’re going to have to play a complete game too.”

It all starts with keeping Butler in check as the former Lion just surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight year and racked up 154 from scrimmage while scoring two majors in the first meeting against his old club in August. Banks and this defensive front have plenty to get up for in this one.

“12 hats to the ball,” said Banks on the plan for Butler.

“He’s a tough guy to tackle, regardless. He’s big and strong with a low centre of gravity. I always loved messing with him here in BC. If we get all 12 guys to him, he’ll come down.”

The Tiger-Cats have also been boosted by the return of Bo Levi Mitchell at quarterback. Following his recovery from a broken leg suffered in week six, Mitchell was eased back into action by playing the first quarter of their victory in Saskatchewan last week and looks to be all set to lead Hamilton into the playoffs.

“He’s experienced. Their playbook is wide open and he’s been on the big stage in plenty of big-game situations,” said Banks of the veteran pivot.

“We’ve got to realize what he’s capable of and don’t sleep on him at all.”

Big-game players indeed thrive at this time of the season.

Depth Chart time! ⏰ Here is how we will line up against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats tomorrow at Tim Hortons Field 💪#BCLions #RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/0ufJqPHp7v — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 12, 2023

Quotable

“We wanted to bring some energy out this week. Kind of like after the loss to Hamilton earlier in the year, we had great energy and we wanted to bounce back. That’s the goal this week, to be able to bounce back and to be able to finish as an offence.” Vernon Adams Jr. on the approach after letting last week’s game slip away.

4 Lions To Watch

RB JaQuan Hardy #27– the biggest lineup change comes in the backfield where Hardy makes his CFL debut in place of the injured Taquan Mizzell (ribs). After re-joining the Leos’ practice squad last week, Hardy has picked up the offence nicely in practice.

“As a team, I like it. Everyone has accepted me with open arms,” said Hardy after practice.

“VA and the offensive line were always communicating. When it comes to being on the same page, it seems like we’re all moving as one which goes a long way.”

WR Dominique Rhymes #19- After having the game-winning score in his grasp in the dying seconds last week, look for the playmaker to elevate himself in this tough Hamilton environment.

DB Mike Jones #9– The two-time Grey Cup champion is back in as Jalon Edwards-Cooper recovers from a shoulder injury suffered last week. Jones has recorded four defensive tackles in four games this season and will be counted on to slow down the passing attack.

DL Josh Banks #92- ‘Night Train’ continues to quietly go about his business and you know this interior group is anxious to have more success against Butler this time around.

Extra Yardage

Adams Jr. continues to put up solid credentials in his career-best campaign as he leads the CFL with 4,357 passing yards to go along with 29 touchdown strikes (2nd behind Zach Collaros) and 106.4 Quarterback rating (3rd behind Collaros and Chad Kelly among qualifiers with a minimum-100 pass attempts. Adams has averaged 351 passing yards in his last eight starts while throwing 20 touchdown passes. If he averages 351 yards over the final two games, Adams will surpass 5,000 for the first time in his career.

A little more background on Hardy: the Tiffin University product signed as a non-drafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in May 2021 and made three appearances that season in place of Tony Pollard. Hardy also had a training camp stint with the Denver Broncos earlier this year before first signing with the Lions’ practice squad in August.

A Lion victory would not only keep them alive in the race for first in the West but also would ensure Hamilton is locked into 3rd in the East and give Montreal home-field advantage for the Division Semi-Final. The Tiger-Cats and Alouettes are assured of meeting each other on November 4th with the venue yet to be decided. The teams also meet to wrap up the regular season on October 28th in Montreal.

History watch: with 16 sacks on the season, Mathieu Betts is one shy of tying the Canadian record shared by Lion legend Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westermann. The CFL’s sack leader has recorded at least one in 11 of 16 games this season.

With 86 defensive tackles on the campaign, Ben Hladik has a shot to become the first Canadian Lion to hit 100. The only other Canadians in history to accomplish the feat are Kevin Eiben, Alex Singleton and Henoc Muamba.

The Lions pay their first visit to Tim Hortons Field since game 12 of the truncated 2021 season. On that windy November night, Michael Reilly and company fell 26-18 to fall to 4-8.

