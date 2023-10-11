Grey Cup Playoff Tickets On Sale Now!

The Grey Cup Playoffs are back in downtown Vancouver. Today, the BC Lions announced single-game tickets are now on sale as the club plays host to either the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 4 or the Western Final on Saturday November 11 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Kickoff for both games is 3:30 PM Pacific Time.

Fans can secure their playoff tickets HERE. Adult prices start at only $30 while youth 17 and under can get in for $15.

The Lions have secured a home playoff date in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011 and 2012. Last year saw the squad dismantle Calgary 30-16 in the Western Semi-Final in front of over 30,000 fans at BC Place.

The Lions are in Hamilton this Friday evening with a chance to stay alive in the race for top spot in the West before wrapping up the 2023 regular season home to the Stampeders on Friday, October 20 presented by London Drugs.

Join us for Blackout Night as the game features some Halloween festivities as well as some tributes and prizes for our great fans. Secure tickets HERE.