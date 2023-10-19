Hardy Rejuvenated, All-In On Lions After CFL Debut

At this stage of the season, depth is crucial if you’re the BC Lions who are staying locked in for the final regular season game despite already clinching a home playoff date.

A running back like JaQuan Hardy can help you win games down the stretch of the season. Despite being away from football for an entire year, Hardy quickly found the rhythm once he entered the game against Hamilton last Friday.

“That was a hump for me to get over because I haven’t played a game for a whole year. So to play that game, to catch up to speed and go out there to have fun with the guys bumping pads. It was lovely,” Hardy recalled.

His first stint with the Lions only lasted three days earlier this season, but he still expressed his excitement on the second go with the team — a good situation.

“I never take anything personally when it comes to this business. I always try to leave my feelings and emotions out and stick to the facts. I took that as a grain of salt and when I got the opportunity again, I just have fun and live in the moment,” Hardy added.

To feel like himself again on the field, Hardy wasn’t shying away from contact. Filling in for teammate, Taquan Mizzell who’s dealing with a rib injury, Hardy showed Hamilton a different look compared to the Lions’ last matchup against the Tiger-Cats back on August 28.

“At first, it just took me a moment because it was very breathtaking for me you know, I had football not there for me for a whole year and then coming back to the game, I treated it like any other game, but I loved it,” Hardy said.

The feeling of being a ball carrier and catching passes out of the backfield is like Hardy’s second nature. But the rhythm he was trying to establish early into the Hamilton game was to be able to help with pass protection.

“I would say after my first carry, I started to feel like myself again. Once after that first carry, I started to be in that flow state,” he added.

Hardy rushed the ball eight times for 26 yards last Friday night — with his longest gain of the night at 18- and added 40 more yards onThe Lions were able to win a close battle at the Hammer. Thanks to former Tiger-Cats quarterback, Dane Evans clutching up in the 4th quarter, filling in for Vernon Adams Jr. and connecting to his receivers Keon Hatcher and Alex Hollins to get the team into field goal range.

Then Sean Whyte sinks the 48-yard game-winning field goal as the rest of the team charged towards him in excitement, celebrating with the hero of the night.

Before signing with the Lions as a free agent, Hardy was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, appearing in three games. His latest NFL opportunity was at the Denver Broncos training camp in 2022. Prior to turning pro, Hardy played college football at Tiffin University located in Ohio where he rushed for over 3000 yards and scored 28 touchdowns from the ground from 2016-2020.

Hardy was also a college teammate with former Lions quarterback, Antonio Pipkin at Tiffin. Hardy said he and Pipkin exchanged several texts to know more about the CFL and the Lions.

“He was my quarterback when I was a freshman. I got multiple carries from him. I also know Tyler Richardson who plays for Calgary on the practice roster. It’s a small world, you never know who you are going to meet. So, every single person that I meet throughout life, I try to make sure I leave a great impression,” Hardy said.

“I was talking to Pipkin last year when he was playing for the Lions. Even this year, I let him know I might be coming to Canada, too. He’s a good guy, I still look up to him as a leader.”

Once Hardy realizes the situation he’s currently in with the Lions, he’s all in with the rest of the players. Hardy and the Lions will be gearing up for the playoffs in a few weeks but not before they secure one more win this Friday evening against the Stampeders.

While the final West Division standings are still in the air, the Lions can control their fate by closing out the regular season on a high note.

“At the end of the day, I try to take things day by day, week by week. It’s cool to know we’re in the playoffs, but at the same time, anybody could be on their last play. For me, it’s mostly staying present and focusing on the current game,” Hardy added.