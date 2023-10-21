Lions To Host Stampeders In Western Semi-Final Rematch

The Grey Cup Playoffs bracket is now set for 2023. Following the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 29-26 loss to Toronto on Saturday, the Calgary Stampeders have locked up the West Division’s final playoff spot and will travel back to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 4. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm.

Don’t miss out! Adult tickets start at only $30 while youth 17 and under get in for $15. Secure your seats HERE.

Calgary maintained control of its playoff destiny with Friday’s 41-16 victory over the Lions, a result that locked BC into second place. The winner of the November 4 playoff clash will travel to Winnipeg for the Division Final one week later.

Vernon Adams Jr. and the Lions won both of the previous meetings with Calgary in 2023: a 25-15 result in the regular season opener at McMahon Stadium which was highlighted by a pair of first-half touchdowns by Dominique Rhymes and a 37-9 beatdown in Vancouver on August 12 when Adams Jr. had four touchdown passes to go along with 322 passing yards.

The Lions were also victorious over Calgary in the 2022 Western Semi-Final, prevailing 30-16 in front of over 33,000 fans at BC Place. These rivals have met in a total of 16 playoff games dating back to 1964. That year, Joe Kapp and the Lions prevailed 2-1 in a best-of-three Western Final en route the the club’s first Grey Cup victory.

The Lions also took down Calgary in the 1994 Western Final at snowy McMahon Stadium with Danny McManus hitting Darren Flutie for the game-winning score with no time on the clock. To this day, it remains one of the greatest upsets in CFL history and set the stage for a thrilling victory over Baltimore in the Grey Cup at home.

Six years later, Damon Allen and company cruised to a 37-23 road Western Final win before completing the job in the Grey Cup the next week over Montreal.

What will the 2023 playoff chapter bring? We will soon find out!

