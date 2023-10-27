For Jarell Broxton, it’s a classic case of ‘what a difference a year makes’. With his positional group under a large microscope heading into next Saturday’s Western Semi-Final against the rejuvenated Calgary Stampeders, the hulking left tackle can draw on past November experience.

Quick history lesson: after spending all but two weeks of the 2022 regular season on the practice squad, the Baylor product was pressed into service at Joel Figueroa’s left tackle spot for the same playoff situation against the same team. Broxton passed the assignment with flying colours as the offence took care of business in a 14-point triumph. Now the pressure is on to do it once more.

“When Fig was here, I learned a lot,” said Broxton of his former teammate.

“It was a little late decision that week because we didn’t know his condition. I just had to get my mind right knowing I was switching from guard to tackle. It was a lot of mental preparation, but I have to salute my teammates and coach Bates for helping with the transition.”

Fast forward to this coming November, Broxton has not only locked down the full-time left tackle gig after Figueroa’s departure to Hamilton but was honoured this week as the team’s finalist for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. A nice feather in the cap for a gentle giant who continues to credit those he works closely with.

“I’d say I take good pride in it as it lets me know how the hard work paid off,” he explains.

“Of course, I couldn’t do it without the guys around me but I also appreciate how all of that hard work has been recognized by the voters.”

Now the page has been turned to another playoff challenge. Broxton and the offensive line will once again be under the microscope as play on both sides of the line of scrimmage is always a major key to winning games this time of year.

The Stampeders will also be coming in hot after punching their ticket with a couple of big wins here in British Columbia and home to Saskatchewan in the final three weeks of regular season play. Everyone strapping on the pads will have to reach a higher gear in order to extend this run.

“It’s about matching the opponent’s energy, starting fast, and just coming out way faster than we did against these guys in our last game,” added Broxton.

“We have to be dominant on the line and throughout every unit, running backs, receivers, quarterback. It’s a team effort all around.”

It was indeed quite the winding road to becoming the squad’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. Originally signed by the Lions ahead of 2021 and having to endure the necessary quarantine as COVID-19 restrictions played cast a huge cloud over that shortened season, Broxton got promoted to the active roster for a week four victory in Ottawa before suffering a torn bicep which halted the remainder of his season.

Surgery and a long rehab took up a major part of his preparation for 2022, a year in which he saw two starts at left guard before his big playoff assignment. It’s now safe to say his perseverance paid off.

“It’s indeed a blessing, for real. I just waited my turn those years I was here and I felt like I’d have more of a chance this year,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve proved myself as a tackle in this league. I’m ready to keep working and getting better at my craft.”

The most balanced attack will ultimately prevail once the playoffs get rolling. For Broxton and the Lions, it’s not only about protecting Vernon Adams Jr. but creating holes for the running game no matter who gets the start in the backfield. Those have been other key elements the unit has worked on during this mini practice week with no more regular season games to prepare for.

“I feel like if we can run the ball, we keep that defence on their toes. That’s how you open up a lot of things,” said Broxton of the formula next week.

“You open up the play action, you open up the passing game. If we mix it up and balance it, I feel like nobody can beat us if we do that.”

All of that opens the door for Broxton to earn some even more significant hardware.

