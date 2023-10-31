Lions To Kick Off Massive Vancouver Sports Weekend

A rising tide raises all ships. That’s a good mantra ahead of what’s going to be a massive sports buffet in the City of Vancouver this weekend. Your BC Lions will serve up the ultimate appetizer as football fans across the province prepare for Saturday’s Western Semi-Final against the Calgary Stampeders at 3:30 pm. It’s indeed shaping up to be a special 30 hours in the downtown core.

The Vancouver Canucks look to continue their solid start to the NHL season by hosting the Dallas Stars with the puck dropping just after 7:00 pm. Talk about a solid doubleheader opportunity if you’re a rabid Vancouver sports fan.

Flipping the page to Sunday, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will look to stay alive in the MLS Cup Playoffs when they play host to Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) at 4:30 pm. You’d be hard-pressed to find any other previous weekend with these significant implications on the sports front.

Civic pride is a very special thing. When you add fans and their sports teams to the conversation, it becomes even more significant. The Lions are proud to share the sporting spotlight with a few great organizations, and that was also evident last Friday night at Rogers Arena. Vernon Adams Jr. invited his entire offensive line- active roster, practice roster, injured list et. all- to the Canucks’ 5-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. A joyous time was had by all, even by the likes of Kent Perkins, Phil Norman and Chris Schleuger who were taking in their first-ever playoff game. Local boys and lifelong Canuck fans Sukh Chungh and Michael Couture

“Plenty of pucks on net. That’s always the key,” said Chungh after another Canucks’ run of offensive zone excellence.

Along with getting some love and a ‘good luck’ message on the scoreboard during a TV timeout, the highlight of the night was the beginning of the third period when Adams cranked the crowd pump-up siren and exchanged jerseys with Canuck legend Kirk Mclean.

The bye week certainly came in handy for Adams Jr. to rest his shoulder! All in all, it was a great night of fun with our neighbours across the street. Let’s hope for some good weekend Karma for the Lions, Whitecaps and Canucks!

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com