Western Semi-Final Week Heating Up As Lions Open Upper Bowl

Playoff football is in the air. As tickets continue to move fast on a daily basis, the BC Lions announced that 400-level upper bowl seating is now open for Saturday’s Western Semi-Final against the Calgary Stampeders. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 3:30 pm.

Tickets for the 2023 Western Semi-Final start at $30 for adults and only $15 for youth 17 and under. All ticket info can be found HERE.

Said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau: “You can’t beat November football in Vancouver. As we saw first-hand in last year’s playoff game and some of the bigger regular season nights in 2023, our stadium has proven to be one of the best in-game experiences across the CFL.

Our players and coaches can’t say enough great things about the privilege of playing in front of our great Lions fans. We can’t wait to see what Saturday brings.”

The fun at Terry Fox Plaza begins at NOON with our Backyard Brunch presented by PlayNowSports. The food menu includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage and egg sandwiches, cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Fans 19 and over can enjoy an extensive drink menu including $5 Coors Light beers and $6 mimosas.

Fans are then encouraged to get in their seats early as Port Moody’s Tyson Venegas will perform our National Anthem. Venegas advanced to the top ten in Season 21 of American Idol, winning over judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Venegas earned the season’s first Platinum Ticket for his version of the Billy Joel and Tony Bennett classic New York State of Mind.

Saturday marks the fourth time this season and sixth time since June 2022 that upper bowl seating has been opened at BC Place. Included in those games was last year’s Western Semi-Final victory over Calgary when over 30,000 fans came through the turnstiles. The gates to BC Place open at 2:00 pm