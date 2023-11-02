Game Preview | Western Semi- Final vs. CGY

The Grey Cup Playoffs. Where legends are remembered. And 174 days since the 2023 BC Lions (12-6-0) began their training camp journey in Kamloops, the squad will strap on the pads for another Western Semi-Final showdown with Calgary Stampeders (6-12-0). Kickoff on Saturday is 3:30 PM at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

For TJ Lee and the Lions, it was a regular season that featured plenty of highlights, a couple of bumps in the road and a few individual performances that won’t soon be forgotten. Now it’s all about the pursuit of playoff glory.

“From a defensive standpoint, we’ve been locked in, we’ve been communicating and spending time together. We just have to go out there and bear the fruit of all the hard work we’re putting in,” said Lee.

And while the Lions may have twice as many wins and prevailed twice in three regular season meetings, fresh in the back of a lot of peoples’ minds was the 41-16 Stampeder triumph two weeks back. It was a game Jake Maier and the Stampeders had to win, and they proved how dangerous they can be in a do-or-die situation. Lee and the defence are ready to do their part to turn the tables.

“We want to put them in their place and let them know we’re better than them. This means a lot to us. We need to be dominant,” said the 2023 Western All-Star.

“Those wins we had against them before then the loss to finish off, those are all in the past. We have to let it go.”

This playoff rematch comes with no shortage of storylines, particularly behind centre where Vernon Adams Jr. and Jake Maier were first and third, respectively, in CFL passing. Adams Jr. practised without his knee brace all week and is ready to live up to the status of his ‘Big Play’ moniker.

“I tell the guys at the beginning of this season, ‘We play this game to become champions,'” explained the Lions’ pivot.

“We accomplished the first goal of making it to the playoffs. Now, it’s a three-game season. We know how important it is to us, to the city. We’re ready to go.”

There were indeed some peaks and valleys toward the final stretch of regular season play, especially for the Lions’ proud defensive unit. The key is to not dwell on what can’t be changed.

“We thrive off positivity and the work we’ve been doing,” adds Lee.

“We don’t thrive off negativity. We focus on the success and making plays out there. It’s as simple as that.”

The Big Matchup (s)

Always a focal point come November, a big key to a Lion victory will be how the offensive line fairs against a solid Calgary front which includes Mike Rose (team-leading ten sacks) and the ferocious linebacker duo of Micah Awe and Cameron Judge. The former Lion Awe set a Stampeder club record with 121 defensive tackles.

On the other side, stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Lions’ defensive unit will have to keep Calgary’s running game in check as they did in last year’s playoff victory when the Stampeders recorded only 83 total yards on the ground, 43 of those from featured back Ka’Deem Carey. Mathieu Betts and company are up to the challenge.

“It’s just making those holes a little bit smaller. For me as a defensive end, it’s just keeping the high edge and making sure it doesn’t bounce out but at the same time constricting the B Gaps,” said the CFL’s sack leader.

“It’s all 12 of us. If they’re adding receivers, then the DBs need to shoot that and just limit their ground game as much as possible. Last year’s game was last year. We’re focused on the 2023 BC Lions.”

4 Lions To Watch

QB Vernon Adams Jr. #3- November is where legends are born. The CFL’s passing leader is ready to take that next step in his second career playoff start.

RB Taquan Mizzell #25- ‘smoke’ draws the playoff assignment after missing the final two regular season contests with a rib injury. Establishing the run game will be extra beneficial for an offence that thrives on versatility. Mizzell racked up 1,064 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in regular season play.

DL Mathieu Betts #90– we’ve spoken at length about the impact Betts has had this season. Now it’s time to shine when the games mean even more.

DB Garry Peters #1- a West Division All-Star for the second straight season, Peters will look to back up much of what Lee says about when it comes to neutralizing Calgary’s top playmakers.

Extra Yardage

Playoff rivalry renewed: these rivals clash in post-season play for the 17th time. The most recent meeting came last year when the Lions prevailed 30-16 in the Western Semi-Final at BC Place. Other key Lion wins include the 1964, 1994 and 2000 Western Finals.

The Stampeders are into the dance for an 18th consecutive season which is the longest active streak amongst CFL clubs. Following Labour Day weekend, they trailed Saskatchewan by three full games for third in the West but managed to pull it off. However, they have not registered a playoff victory since claiming the 2018 Grey Cup. Since then, it has been three consecutive losses in the Western Semi-Final.

More nuggets from the 2022 Western Semi-Final: time of possession was key as the Lions broke a 6-6 tie wide open with three long scoring drives of 70, 92 and 70 yards to open the floodgates. Keon Hatcher led all receivers with 162 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. The Lion defence held Maier to only 183 passing yards.

New waters for CFL passing leader: since arriving from Montreal last season, Adams Jr. has compiled a record of 14-7 as Lions starting QB. His only previous playoff start was a loss in the 2019 Eastern Semi-Final. Adams led the CFL with 4,769 passing yards, a new career-high.

Special teams nuggets: Terry Williams boasted a CFL-best 1,315 kickoff return yards and was third overall with 878 punt return yards in 2023. With 50 successful field goals, Sean Whyte trailed only Calgary’s Rene Peredes (52). Whyte’s 94.1 FG percentage was 2nd behind Boris Bede of Toronto.

Home sweet home: the Lions are home to start their playoff journey in back-to-back years for the first time since 2011 and 2012. Since 2004, the squad has a record of 6-3 in home playoff clashes including the 99th Grey Cup in 2011.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com