Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 41 CGY 30 (WSF)

They saved perhaps their best offensive performance for when they needed it most. And it was more than good enough to cash in for a return November trip to Winnipeg. Vernon Adams Jr. led the charge as the BC Lions took down the Calgary Stampeders 41-30 in front of 30,149 fans at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The win sets up a Western Final rematch against the 14-40 Blue Bombers next Saturday at Winnipeg’s IG Field.

VA and the Offence Lead Charge

A couple of keen hosts of our 1st and Now podcast said on this week’s episode that if the Lions were to prevail, we would be talking about the play of Vernon Adams Jr. Both, were they right….

Following a Garry Peters interception with the Lions trailing 7-0 early on, Adams Jr. marched them down the field on a nine-play, 75-yard drive in which he hit Jevon Cottoy to even the score.

He then erased all doubt of any lingering effects of the knee injury with a pair of touchdown runs on the following series’ while he found Keon Hatcher for another major to close out the half.

After a lackluster start to the second half which included their only turnover of the night, Adams Jr. scampered for a third rushing major to make it 41-19 and all but salt it away before the Stampeders mustered up 11 points when it was already too late. Perhaps his most impressive play of the night was a run to move the chains on a 1st and 20 which led to Sean Whyte’s lone field goal of teh game.

The Lions’ defence turned in a solid performance of their own, holding Jake Maier and the Stampeders to five field goals sandwiched in between an opening drive touchdown and another with just over a minute to play.

Key Numbers

482– net offensive total for this Lions unit who wouldn’t be denied on this night.

195- a game-high in receiving yards for Hatcher. It was still well short of the playoff franchise record held by Mervyn Fernandez- 260 yards in the 1983 Western Final- but it proved once again that on any given week, a new receiver will step up and lead the charge.

5– touchdowns engineered by Adams Jr. with three coming on the ground and the strikes to Cottoy and Hatcher.

11- a game-high in defensive tackles for Josh Woods who earned the start at WILL linebacker, proving once again he is one of the team’s most improved defensive players.

77– total rushing yards for Calgary. Next week presents a whole new challenge with Brady Oliveira and the Bomber backfield.

Next Up

The Western Final rematch goes down at Winnipeg’s IG Field next Saturday, November 11 with kickoff at 3:30 pm PT. The 14-4-0 Blue Bombers took two of three regular season meetings with the Lions, prevailing 50-14 in their house on August 3 and 34-26 in overtime at Save-On-Foods Field on October 6. The Lions cruised to a 30-6 victory in Winnipeg in week three on June 30.

