A Solid Quintet: Hatcher, Betts, Peters, Lee, & Whyte Named CFL All-Stars

The Canadian Football League announced its CFL All-Stars on Wednesday with a BC Lions quintet getting the call:

REC Keon Hatcher, DE Mathieu Betts, CB Garry Peters, HB TJ Lee, and K Sean Whyte were all voted in by the Football Reporters of Canada, the league’s nine head coaches, and fans.

In addition, QB Vernon Adams Jr. finished second in the CFL’s first-ever ‘Fan Favourite’ player vote after leading the league with 4,769 passing yards to go with 333 completions and 31 touchdown strikes. Winnipeg RB Brady Oliveira and Toronto RB OJ Ouellette finished first and third, respectively.

Hatcher (1ST SELECTION)– enjoyed his finest Lion season yet, racking up 1,226 receiving yards- 43 shy of Hamilton’s Tim White for the CFL lead- on 78 receptions. Hatcher also recorded a regular career-high 170 yards in a win over Calgary on August 12 while scoring six touchdowns over 15 contests. He then elevated his game in last week’s Western Semi-Final win over Calgary with nine receptions for 195 yards and one major.

Betts (1ST SELECTION)- it was a historical year for the CFL’s West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player as Betts’ 18 sacks broke the single-season Canadian record previously held by Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westerman. Betts was also the first Lion to lead the CFL in sacks since Keron Williams in 2012.

Peters (2ND SELECTION)- the lockdown corner appeared in all 18 regular season contests to extend his ironman streak to 86 since joining the Lions prior to the 2018 season. Peters’ four interceptions were one shy of his career-high while he also added 51 defensive tackles.

Lee (2ND SELECTION)– another versatile veteran in the secondary, Lee suited up in all 18 games for the third time in his career and established a new career-high of 82 defensive tackles to go with three interceptions and one sack.

Whyte (1ST SELECTION)- the league finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player was clutch all throughout the regular season. Whyte’s 94.3 field goal percentage (50/53) was good for second in the CFL while he also made good on 44 of 45 convert attempts.