Lions Re-Sign QB Chase Brice, Add Six More Americans

The BC Lions today announced the signings of seven Americans to 2024 contracts:

Quarterback Chase Brice

Offensive lineman Amari Catchings

Defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko

Defensive lineman Dominic Quewon

Wide receiver Devin Ravenel

Wide receiver Jamarius Way

Wide receiver Milton Wright

Brice (6’3, 235 lbs)- enters his second year with the squad after suiting up in a pair of games as a backup in 2023 and the rest of the season on the practice roster. Brice began his college career with the Clemson Tigers. After redshirting in his first season, the Georgia native emerged as the backup to Trevor Lawrence in Clemson’s National Championship season of 2018. Dressing in 25 games for the Tigers, Brice completed 82 of 136 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding four majors on the ground. Went on to suit up at Duke and Appalachian State before turning pro.

Catchings (6’4, 320 lbs)- suited up with the Indoor Football League’s Bay Area Panthers in 2023 after a college career at Jackson State from 2017-21. After redshirting during his freshman year, the Mississippi native went on to appear in 17 games.

Falaniko (6’4, 245 lbs)- the native of American Samoa suited up in 37 games with the USC Trojans while racking up 21 combined tackles (13 solo, eight assisted), 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Transferred to Idaho for his senior year of 2022 and appeared in 11 games with the Vandals while recording 38 combined tackles (14 solo, 24 assisted), six tackles for a loss, two sacks, one pass knockdown, and one forced fumble.

Quewon (6’3, 254 lbs)- attended rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears in 2023 after three seasons at Sothern Univeristy where he suited up in 27 games with the Golden Eagles and recorded 40 combined tackles (26 solo, 14 assisted), 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass knockdowns, and one interception. The Minnesota native previously suited up in 11 games for Iowa Western Community College.

Ravenel (6’0, 171 lbs)- most recently attended rookie mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Devin appeared in 48 games with the James Madison Dukes and recorded 48 receptions for 692 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Way (6’4, 220 lbs)- returns to the squad after a solid appearance at 2022 training camp which came to an end after injuring his elbow. Way played two seasons (2017-18) at South Alabama and torched defences for 108 receptions, 1,617 yards and 12 touchdowns across 23 appearances. He attended 2019 training camp with the Denver Broncos before first signing with the Lions in 2020.

Wright (6’3, 195 lbs)- attended 2023 training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with the team as a non-drafted free agent. Wright suited up in 29 games with the Purdue Boilermakers from 2019-21, hauling in 99 receptions for 1,325 yards and ten touchdowns.