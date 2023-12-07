Rouyer Stays In The Den With Two-Year Extension

The BC Lions announced on Thursday that Global linebacker Maxime Rouyer has signed an extension with the club through the 2025 season.

Rouyer (6’1, 225 lbs)- will return for a third season with the Lions and fifth in the Canadian Football League after racking up seven special teams tackles and one defensive stop for a loss across 12 games in 2023.

The native of Troyes, France was selected by Edmonton in round four of the 2019 European Draft and would appear in 18 games over two seasons with the green and gold. After joining the Lions as a free agent in September 2022, Rouyer suited up in eight regular season games while recording a forced fumble in his return to Edmonton on October 21 of that year.

Rouyer attended McGill University from 2015-18, registering 103 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 23 total games with the Redmen.