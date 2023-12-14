Lions Announce ’24 Schedule With 4 PM Starts Once Again Prominant

Fans of the BC Lions were treated with an early holiday gift this morning as the 2024 CFL schedule was released to the public. The franchise’s 70th season will serve up no shortage of key dates on the calendar.

After kicking off the campaign with a road tilt against the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, June 9, we return to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for our home opener against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 15. The Western Semi-Final rematch also marks the first of five 4:00 pm home starts in 2024.

“As an organization, we are thrilled to have an outstanding schedule in store for the 70th BC Lions season,” said president Duane Vienneau.

“We’ve once again listened to our fans regarding early kickoffs and having the opportunity to play the majority of our home games at 4:00 allows us to make our home games accessible once again to all of our great fans across this province. We also can’t wait to announce all of our game themes in the New Year including another special pre-game event surrounding our home opener.”

The summer portion of our schedule also includes home dates against our other Western rivals: Edmonton Elks on Thursday, June 27, Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, July 13 and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, August 18.

As officially announced by the Lions and CFL in late November, the highlight of Labour Day Weekend features Touchdown Pacific as we clash with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, August 31 at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park.

“The response we’ve received from both the City of Victoria and our great fans on Vancouver Island has been tremendous,” adds Vienneau.

“We look forward to soon announcing key elements of both the game itself and the festival that will preclude a memorable night in our provincial capital.”

A key stretch for our push to the playoffs includes three straight home games starting Friday, September 13 against the Argonauts. Following a bye, we welcome the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 27 before a second visit from the Stampeders on Friday, October 4.

Our regular season concludes with a visit from the Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, October 19.

Additional schedule nuggets:

For the first time since 2019, the Lions will host and visit every opponent across the CFL as the league returns to a fully balanced schedule.

With the Lions facing Calgary and Winnipeg three times each, we will play only two contests against Edmonton and Saskatchewan.

Touchdown Pacific also represents the second clash of a home-and-home series as the Lions visit Ottawa one week prior. The squad didn’t make a trip to the nation’s capital in 2023.

The home game day breakdown for the regular season is as follows: four Saturdays, three Fridays, one Thursday and one Sunday.

The Lions’ three byes take place in weeks 8, 16 21 which is the final week of the regular season.

The pre-season slate sees the Lions visit Calgary on Saturday, May 25 and host Edmonton on Friday, May 31.

All roads lead back to BC Place and the 111th Grey Cup to be played on Sunday, November 17.

