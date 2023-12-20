Lions Add Six American Wide Receivers To Roster

The BC Lions today added American wide receivers Jeff Cotton, Taylor Grimes, Charles Headen III, Ed Lee, Mataio Talalemotu and John Ursua to the roster.

Cotton (6’2, 204 lbs)- most recently had NFL practice roster stints in Arizona and Green Bay in 2022 after spending 2021 with Jacksonville where he was activated for one regular season contest. Cotton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 and would spend that season on the club’s practice squad.

The Tucson, Arizona native transferred from Pima Community College to Idaho for his final three years of eligibility. He suited up in 20 games for the Vandals and recorded 132 receptions for 1,732 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 16 kick returns for 318 yards.

Grimes (5’10, 186 lbs)- the native of Grapevine, Texas attended 2023 training camp with the Denver Broncos after signing as a non-drafted free agent. Grimes transferred from Illinois State to Incarnate World University and appeared in 26 games over two seasons (2021-22) while hauling in 170 receptions for 2,366 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Led the Cardinals in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,145) and touchdowns (16) in the 2021 campaign while also earning Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year honours.

Headen III (5’7, 181 lbs)- spent 2023 with the Indoor Football League’s Frisco Fighters and earned the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year award after racking up 1,143 yards on 52 returns (22.0-yard average).

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native attended Shippensburg University from 2016-19 and recorded 80 receptions for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns across 34 games.

Lee (5’10, 185 lbs)- signed with the New England Patriots as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 and would attend training camp with the team before landing with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

In 37 games at Rhode Island from 2017-22, Lee recorded 86 receptions for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns. As a senior in 2022, Edward earned second-team All-CAA Football honours as a receiver and third-team as a punter after recording 158 yards on 14 returns.

Tatalemotu (6’0, 195 lbs)- attended 2023 a mini-camp with the Tennessee Titans after a productive five years at Portland State where he hauled in 121 receptions for 1,857 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding eight carries for 20 yards and two more majors. The native of Beaverton, Oregon also earned Academic All-Big Sky honours in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Ursua (5’9, 182 lbs)- moved north to sign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice roster in September of this year after spending 2022 on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. Ursua was selected by Seattle in round seven (236th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Hawaii native suited up in three regular season contests as a rookie and made one reception for 11 yards in a week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ursua spent 2020 on the practice roster and would then be placed on injured reserve in August 2021 after suffering a torn ACL in the club’s second pre-season game. Ursua suited up in 33 games for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors from 2015-18 and hauled in 189 receptions for 2,662 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was named to the all-Mountain West first-team after recording five games of multiple touchdowns in the 2018 season.