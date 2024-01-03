Lions Lock Up ‘Scary’ Terry Williams Through 2025

The BC Lions announced today that American returner/wide receiver Terry Williams has signed a two-year extension that keeps him in orange and black through the 2025 season. Williams was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

The Greenwood, Mississippi native enjoyed a career year in 2023, racking up a CFL-best 1,315 yards on 57 kickoff returns while his 878 punt return yards were good for third overall.

‘Scary’ Terry’s biggest play of them all was a 120-yard missed field goal return against the Ottawa REDBLACKS which paved the way for a crazy 41-37 comeback win against his former team on September 16.

The Lions acquired Williams in a trade with the REDBLACKS in September 2022 during which he was the CFL’s leader with 914 kickoff return yards through nine games. He made an immediate impact with his new squad that year with 36 punt returns for 336 yards and 612 yards on 25 kickoff returns.

Williams then suited up in both playoff contests and had a remarkable 126-yard return on a missed convert in the Western Final at Winnipeg. It was the first missed convert returned to the end zone in CFL history.

The playmaker attended Itawamba Community College for two years (2017-18) and established himself as the program’s all-time leading receiver before transferring to Tennessee-Martin for his final two years of eligibility.

In 23 games with the Skyhawks, Williams hauled in 125 receptions for 1,317 yards and six touchdowns and was also a force on special teams with 40 punt returns for 608 yards and two majors and 514 yards on 27 kickoff returns.