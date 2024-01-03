Sione Teuhema Remains With Lions Through 2025 Season

The BC Lions locked up a key piece to the pass rush today as American defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has signed a two-year extension through the 2025 season. Teuhema was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Teuhema (6’4, 249 lbs)- returns for a third season with the club after recording 37 defensive tackles, seven sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries across 17 regular season contests while also registering a pair of tackles and an 11-yard sack in the Western Final at Winnipeg.

The native of Keller, Texas joined the Lions head of 2022 and made the team following a solid training camp showing in Kamloops. In 17 regular season games that season, Teuhema recorded 23 defensive tackles while his eight sacks were second on the squad behind David Menard.

Prior to moving north, Teuhema spent 2021 with the Indoor Football League’s Frisco Fighters and an NFL practice roster stint with Carolina to finish 2019.

After two years at LSU, Teuhema transferred to Southeastern Louisiana from 2016-17 and recorded 109 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Lions. He was named All-Southland Conference second-team athlete in 2016.