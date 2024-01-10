Lions Add 3 On Offence: Bonds, Sample & Agyei-Obese

The BC Lions today added three more Americans to the training camp roster: wide receiver Jadakis Bonds, wide receiver Jalen Sample and running back Percy Agyei-Obese.

Bonds (6’3, 206 lbs)- the Williamston, North Carolina native most recently had a training camp stint with the Green Bay Packers after signing as a non-drafted free agent last May. Bonds suited up at Hampton University from 2019-22 and hauled in 180 receptions for 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns across 40 games. The big receiving target ended his Pirates career as the school’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns and was third in both receptions and receiving yards.

Sample (6’6, 200 lbs)- attended 2023 training camp with the Washington Commanders after signing as a non-drafted free agent. Sample previously enjoyed a productive college career at Minnesota State, hauling in 114 receptions for 1,898 yards and 14 touchdowns across 42 games. The Wisconsin native was named to the All-NSIC Team of Excellence in his senior season and the All-NSIC Academic Team in both 2021 and 2022.

Agyei-Obese (6’0, 213 lbs)- a native of Maryland, Agyei-Obese enjoyed a standout college career at James Madison University, suiting up in 60 games and rushing for 3,503 yards and 39 touchdowns on 694 total carries. A two-time All-American, Percy left the Dukes in second spot all-time for the program in rushing touchdowns and rushing attempts, third spot in rushing yards and total touchdowns and fourth spot in scoring.